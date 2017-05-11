Kendall Jenner, A$ap Rocky Reportedly Dating: ‘KUWTK’ Star Making Romance Public Soon After Met Gala PDA

Kendall Jenner is ready to go public with the relationship she shares with A$ap Rocky, it has been claimed.

Kendall Jenner shocked fans last week when photos of Rocky placing his hands firmly around the model’s waist at the Met Gala, while placing a kiss on her cheek, emerged on social media, somewhat confirming ongoing reports that the two have been secretly dating.

While Kendall Jenner has often claimed that she’s nothing more than friends with the “Phoenix” hitmaker, recent photos have proven otherwise.

According to sources, via Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner isn’t hiding her relationship with A$ap Rocky any longer. Now that the photos are out, she seems comfortable enough to let it be known that she’s seeing the rapper and that they are happy together.

Kendall has never been shy to admit the fact that she’s tried ever so hard to keep her personal life out of the limelight as much as possible, especially with everything that surrounds her private life.

Of course, the irony is that Kendall Jenner stars in one of the biggest reality shows on television, titled Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and while that may be the case, the 21-year-old rarely discusses anything to do with her love life on the program.

Regardless of her decision to share parts of her life on television, Kendall Jenner’s alleged romance with A$ap Rocky is one that she’s wanted to cherish for as long as possible, but now that photos have proven the supposed fact the twosome is an item, Kendall no longer cares to hide the relationship, according to recent claims.

“It’s starting to get really serious now between Kendall and Rakim [Mayers],” one insider explained. “They both wanted to take it slow and keep it casual at the beginning, which makes sense considering their age and crazy hectic work schedule. They didn’t want to jump straight into a relationship, and they also loved keeping everyone guessing.”

“They didn’t want to start out under the media glare, so they vowed to take it easy, and to limit a number of times they were seen in public together, in addition to steering clear of any joint red carpet appearances.”

One of the reasons why Kendall Jenner also hesitated to go public with the relationship, as mentioned above, was down to the fact that she’s worked extremely hard to be the successful model that she’s now known to be, having worked with the likes of Donatella Versace, Calvin Klein, and Karl Lagerfeld, to name a few.

Flying around the world and making a relationship last at the same time can be challenging, but seeing how well A$ap and Kendall Jenner have made it work, it has supposedly given them enough hope that making the alleged romance official is no longer something that they have to worry about. They both know they are committed to one another, Life & Style shares, even with their hectic schedule separating them for weeks on end.

“They started realizing they really have something special, a very strong connection and bond, and they’re now both fully committed to being in a monogamous and serious relationship. They’ve started upping the amount of time they’re seen out with each other, and they will be making red carpet appearances together in the future.”

News of Kendall Jenner’s romance with A$ap Rocky turning serious comes just weeks after the reality star was blasted for taking part in an infamous Pepsi commercial, which viewers slammed for being “extremely insensitive.”

The controversial Pepsi commercial, which went viral on YouTube within two days, has since been pulled, followed with an apology from the company.

Kendall Jenner can currently be seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians every Sunday on the E! network.

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]