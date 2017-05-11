‘Kathy Berman Had A Huge Heart’: ESPN’s Chris Berman Breaks His Silence Over Wife’s Death

Just days after longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman’s wife, Katherine, 67, of over 30 years was killed in a horrific car crash, he broke his silence and thanked “friends, colleagues, and sports fans worldwide” for their “outpouring of love” during this difficult time, Us Weekly reports.

In a statement, Chris stated as follows.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy from so many folks we know, and so many others we look forward to knowing. Kathy Berman had a huge heart, and this would have warmed hers beyond belief. It certainly warmed ours.”

Chris’ wife, who worked as a teacher for Waterbury public schools from 1972 to 1987, was killed in a two-vehicle car crash on Tuesday, May 9 at around 2:15 p.m. in Woodbury, Connecticut, according to a state police report. Katherine was traveling east in a 2003 Lexus SC 430 on Sherman Hill Road, near Tuttle Road, when her vehicle reportedly rear-ended an SUV, a 2003 Ford Escape X, driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis.

The impact caused both vehicles to veer off the road. Katherine’s Lexus went down an embankment and overturned in a “small body of water.” The SUV hit a utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof in the middle of the street.

Chris’s wife was killed in the Woodbury crash, which was near their home in Cheshire. Although Bertulis was alive when emergency medical serves arrived at the scene, he later died after being transported to a local hospital.

Woodbury police officials are looking into whether Bertulis had a medical emergency before the ESPN’s sportscaster’s wife slammed into his vehicle, but his daughter, Nancy, claims that he was healthy and would always drive the speed limit.

It was reported that Bertulis was driving home from a nearby cemetery where his wife is buried. He reportedly visited her often after her passing in August of 2015.

Kathy Berman, wife of ESPN's Chris Berman, killed in car crash https://t.co/PTU6BDznVd pic.twitter.com/J4E1DNTYXC — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 11, 2017

After the Woodbury crash that claimed two lives, Bertulis’ daughter, Nancy, released the following statement.

“This is a difficult time for both families. We would appreciate our privacy as we grieve our loss. My father was healthy and happy and drove the speed limit. He was coming from the cemetery where he went every day to visit my mother. He had five children, seven grandchildren, and two great children.”

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend. Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years,” ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement.

“We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

Condolences began to pour in after Chris’ wife was killed in a car accident.

Just hearing the news reports that Chris Berman's wife died in a car crash. Prayers going out to him and his family for their loss. — LaurenSisler (@LaurenSisler) May 10, 2017

Our hearts are heavy at ESPN as we report the tragic news that Kathy Berman, the wife of Chris Berman, was killed in a car accident Tue. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) May 10, 2017

Condolences to Chris Berman for the loss of his wife Kathy, who died in a two-car accident last night. A mother of two. Just terrible news. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) May 10, 2017

Please remember Chris Berman and his family in your prayers.so sad, his wife Kathy dying in a car crash Tuesday.Your friends are with You — Chris Myers (@The_ChrisMyers) May 10, 2017

Sending heart-felt condolences to Chris Berman for the tragic passing of his wife. Words cannot describe the depth of sadness. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) May 11, 2017

“Katherine spent more than 20 years sharing literacy in underprivileged communities as a board member and president of the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Waterbury,” said executive director Tina Agati.

“Even though she had been out of the classroom for many years, she was just a natural teacher. And adults, who work so hard to improve their lives, she was always so supportive of them as well. She continued to contribute to the organization after leaving the board.”

“She and Chris made such a great foundation for our organization and her spirit will live on,” said Agati. “She left quite a legacy.”

ESPN’s sportscaster turned 62-years-old the day after his wife was killed in a car accident. Chris and Katherine married in 1983 and have two adult children, Meredith and Douglas.

