Tyga Helping Blac Chyna Raise Dream Kardashian After Kylie Jenner Split: How Does Rob Kardashian Feel?

Tyga has reportedly offered to help Blac Chyna raise Dream Kardashian in the midst of dealing with his breakup from Kylie Jenner.

Tyga and Kylie called it quits back in March, and while it didn’t take very long for the 19-year-old to move on and find herself a new man, having confirmed that she’s now seeing Travis Scott, Tyga is said to have returned to Chyna, but not necessarily to reform a romance.

According to Hollywood Life, Tyga’s main focus has been to rebuild a friendship with the mother of his child, having found himself bickering and feuding with Chyna ever since the rapper started dating Kylie since the socialite was the reason why Tyga left Blac in the first place, Bossip notes.

Instead of hitting the dating scene again, Tyga reportedly wants to better himself as a father to his 4-year-old son King Cairo, and while doing so, he wants to step up and help Chyna raise her daughter, Dream, knowing very well that she probably doesn’t get any sort of support from Rob Kardashian.

Rob and Blac decided to call it quits back in February, having shared an on-again, off-again relationship since January 2016. Now that the former stripper has officially parted ways with the reality star, Tyga is convinced that Rob certainly isn’t stepping up to the plate in being the best possible father.

Now that he’s a single a man, Tyga not only wants to better his own ways as a parent but also show his support to the mother of his child, who is now challenged to raise both kids by herself and juggle her hectic career — Tyga is committed to showing Blac that he’s there for her.

“He’s ready to help Chyna raise Dream if that’s what it would take to be with her again. He’s all in,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“He knows Chyna could use the help. She’s working overtime and busting her a** to make ends meet and Rob ain’t doing sh** to help or contribute. He’s always playing the victim.”

“It’s why Chyna loved him in the first place because he hustles. He doesn’t have an endless bank account and his mother isn’t Kris Jenner who’s known for replenishing Rob’s funds whenever they become insufficient. Tyga’s always going to get out there and make it do what it do and he’s hoping Chyna will see that and be open to the possibility of taking him back.”

News of Tyga’s decision in showing more support for Chyna, who is now left to raise two children by herself, comes just a week after the rapper learned that his breakup with Kylie will be featured on the socialite’s forthcoming reality show, Life of Kylie, which the E! network confirmed was in production in April.

The show is expected to not only document Kylie’s hectic lifestyle as an aspiring businesswoman but also her personal moments, such as experiencing a heartbreak over the Tyga breakup, before falling in love again with Travis Scott.

Tyga has remained rather quiet about his split from Jenner since the news about their decision to part ways hit the internet. As previously mentioned, it’s simply all about the children at this given point for Tyga, who is committed to focusing his attention on his family before he starts dating again — he’s in no rush in settling down with somebody new.

It is stressed, however, that the more time that Tyga and Blac spend together, chances are that they could potentially fall in love with one another all over again, despite all that’s transpired. Only time can determine whether or not the twosome will get back together, but as of right now, Tyga is simply focused on fatherhood.

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images]