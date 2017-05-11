Taylor Swift New Album Coming Soon: Release Date, Collaborations Revealed?

Taylor Swift has been working extremely hard on getting her forthcoming album finalized, and it seems as if the record is almost complete.

Fans have been speculating for months as to why Taylor Swift has kept such a low profile on social media. Aside from having congratulated the likes of Lorde on their success with their own music, Taylor Swift hasn’t been as socially active as she used to be.

It turns out that the main reason behind that is simply because Swift has been trying to complete her new album, with plans to potentially have it released by the end of the year.

Sources reveal that Taylor Swift took a break from social media to simply focus all of her attention on writing new songs. She finds it nothing but a distraction when she’s scrolling through Instagram posts while trying to be in album mode and give her fans yet another solid piece of work.

Having spent the majority of her time in Nashville, the songs that Taylor Swift has penned and recorded are sounding incredible, insiders say, and she’s definitely happy with what she has been able to bring to the studio so far.

According to E! News, an announcement regarding Taylor Swift’s new music is expected to be made in the next couple of months — whether this is to confirm the debut single from the new record has yet to be seen, but it seems very likely to be the case.

“Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months,” the insider explains to Hollywood Life. “She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon.”

Last year, it was claimed that Taylor Swift had planned to release new music at the end of 2016, but following her feuds with Calvin Harris, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West, the 27-year-old was allegedly advised not to pull through with the idea.

Her team reportedly feared that the music wouldn’t connect with fans in the midst of Taylor Swift being branded as a liar for claiming she had no recollection of being slandered in Kanye West’s “Famous” track, which became one of the most successful songs lifted from his The Life of Pablo album.

Now that the breakup drama with Calvin Harris and her feud with Kim and Kanye has died out, Taylor Swift has done nothing but focus her attention on new music.

Her collaboration with Zayn Malik on the song “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” was said to have been a taster of what fans can expect from the new record, but people will have a clearer vision of what kind of style and influence Taylor Swift has been drawn to once the official announcement has been made.

The likes of Drake and Ed Sheeran will allegedly have featured spots on the album. Drake was seen recording music with Swift a few months back, as mentioned by People, which sources initially said was for a project that the rapper was planning to put out later in the year. It was later alleged that the Canadian star was actually in the studio to help Taylor on a song she wanted him to be featured on.

It’s said that Taylor Swift won’t be very active on social media until she’s completed recording her forthcoming album, which could still be months away. With that said, however, the fact that she’s been busy trying to finalize the record lets fans know that new music is right around the corner from the 27-year-old.

Are you looking forward to hearing what Taylor Swift has been working on for the past couple of months?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]