Kylie Jenner Split With Tyga Leaves Kardashian Family Divided: Who Sides With ‘KUWTK’ Star?

Kylie Jenner’s recent split with Tyga has left the Kardashian family divided, especially now that she has confirmed reports that Travis Scott is, in fact, her new lover.

Kylie Jenner reportedly called it quits with Tyga in March, having figured that the relationship was bound to a come to an end with all the feuding the twosome have found themselves in prior to their decision to part ways.

Breaking up, however, has left a huge rift between Kylie and her family because many of them still share some kind of bond with Tyga on a personal and professional level.

While all of her siblings have sided with Kylie Jenner, stressing that if she wants to move on with her life without Tyga being in the picture then that’s how it should be, Scott Disick and Kanye West have felt otherwise.

Scott, in particular, has been a friend to Tyga before the rapper started seeing Kylie Jenner. Because of that alone, Disick can’t simply distance himself from somebody who he has considered a good pal of his for so many years — the “Rack City” hitmaker is ultimately known to be one of Scott’s best friends.

Kylie Jenner would have assumed that by calling things off with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick would follow her lead and end his friendship with the father-of-one, but that hasn’t been the case, which has somewhat annoyed the 19-year-old, sources claim.

On top of that, Tyga is now signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music record label, Billboard reveals, meaning that he’s still tied to a contract with the “I Am A God” star. This is problematic for several reasons; one of them being that Kanye and Kylie Jenner are very close, and secondly, Tyga is signed to a label that also has Travis Scott on their roster.

Travis Scott, as fans already know, has reportedly been dating Kylie Jenner since their get-together at Coachella back in April, so there are so many reasons why the socialite would want all of her relatives and family members to keep their distance from Tyga, because the last thing she’d want is confrontation with her ex-boyfriend.

“Their split has caused a major rift in the family. Scott has always gotten along with Tyga and has been encouraging Kanye [West] to keep him on his label. Scott doesn’t want to see his friend get iced out of the family cause Tyga and Kylie Jenner are on the outs,” a source explains to Hollywood Life.

As mentioned, Scott has actually been helping Tyga stay on the record label with Kanye because he doesn’t see why the rapper’s split with Kylie Jenner should all of a sudden affect his money and his career plans. If he’s signed to the label, that shouldn’t cause conflict with his personal life by any means.

Blac Chyna has also unsurprisingly sided with her baby’s father in this situation, but her reasons are related more to the fact that she wants the 27-year-old to stay on top of his child support payments, so if staying on the label would mean he can gather his finances together, then she’ll want him to continue working by all means.

“Chyna is on Team Tyga. She knows firsthand how bad he is with money and wants her baby daddy to stay working,” the insider added, making it known that Chyna is definitely not on Kylie Jenner’s side with all of this.

News of Kylie Jenner’s family being divided over her split with Tyga comes just weeks after the E! network confirmed that the TV personality has landed her own spin-off show titled Life of Kylie, which insiders reveal will premiere later this year.

It’s expected to feature Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis, and the sudden collapse of her romance with Tyga, who she had dated for well over two years.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]