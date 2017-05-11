Blac Chyna Making Kylie Jenner Jealous By Spending Time With Tyga After ‘KUWTK’ Couple’s Split

Blac Chyna is loving the attention she’s getting from spending quality time with Tyga, which sources say is beginning to get under Kylie Jenner’s skin.

Though Kylie and Tyga have broken up, the socialite still has feelings for the rapper, it’s been alleged, and even though the 19-year-old is now said to be seeing Travis Scott, some outlets believe the romance is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

In what appears to have been a move to make Tyga jealous, the father-of-one has barely paid any attention to Kylie’s new relationship, having found himself caught up in the presence of Blac Chyna on several occasions these last couple of weeks.

From what sources have gathered, it would seem like Blac Chyna and her former beau was getting back together, and if that was to be the case, Kylie would absolutely lose her cool about it, Hollywood Life claims.

The outlet mentions that Blac Chyna and her baby father have simply been trying to work out a plan that will help them be better parents to their son, King Cairo.

Having argued for months on end, Blac Chyna wants to settle her differences with the father of her child, stressing that their son is getting older and the last thing she wants is for him to see his mother and father arguing over ridiculous things.

An insider claims that Blac Chyna has no intentions of getting back with Tyga, she’s simply around him for as much as she has to get on better terms with him. But she’s also not stupid: being closer to Tyga is going to make Kylie jealous, and if that’s going to be the case, Blac Chyna will definitely be rubbing it in Jenner’s face.

“Tyga and Blac are not reconciling, as far as she’s concerned, been there done that,” a source shares. “It didn’t work the first time round so it’s unlikely it would work a second time.”

“They’re hanging out because she wants them to work on developing a good relationship, for the sake of King. It helps that being seen out together ensures that they both keep firmly in the spotlight, as well as making Rob and Kylie jealous. They love adding fuel to the fire and keeping everyone guessing.”

News of Blac Chyna’s decision to spend more time with Tyga in the hopes of fixing her failed friendship with the father-of-one comes just weeks after TMZ claimed the former stripper had applied for work permits for Cairo and her baby daughter, Dream.

From what the outlet has reported, Blac Chyna plans on launching multiple children brands in the forthcoming months and having her children be the face of her collection of clothes and toys just seemed to be the perfect fit for the mother-of-two.

No word on when her kids’ range will drop, but now that she’s submitted papers to obtain work permits for her children, it seems as if Blac Chyna is still in the early stages of putting her new project together. Regardless of how far she is with the reveal, it certainly sounds promising to fans — a great business move, for sure.

Chyna is expected to speak more on her forthcoming business venture in due time. For now, she has decided to continue focusing her attention on her successful cosmetics line, which includes lipgloss, eyeliner, eye shadow, and more.

Do you think Blac Chyna is spending so much time with Tyga just to get under Kylie Jenner’s skin, or do you believe that she genuinely wants to build a friendship with her ex-boyfriend?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]