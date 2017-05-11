’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Plot Details Revealed: New Protagonist, New Directions; Series To Divert From Novel

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has been a hit with viewers and is one of the most-tweeted shows. After 13 Reasons Why Season 2 has been confirmed, speculations emerge as to what will happen in the story. Now, showrunner Bryan Yorkey has revealed some of the new season’s plot details.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Yorkey reveals a few key plot points that fans can expect in 13 Reasons Why Season 2, particularly the direction that the story will take. The second season will have 13 episodes, which promise to tackle all the cliffhangers Season 1 left. The Telegraph said that the series would continue in new directions, diverting away from the novel.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

#13ReasonsWhy showrunner talks whether or not we'll get answers to those season 1 cliffhangers: https://t.co/qDDWCVHvZS — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 9, 2017

Is Hannah’s story finished?

No, Hannah’s story is not over. There are still questions left hanging after 13 Reasons Why Season 1, which Season 2 will hope to answer. So Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford) is definitely coming back in the series. However, her role would be smaller. There will still be a voice over, but it won’t be Hannah anymore. The new season will also touch on Hannah’s past, as the story tries to uncover secrets and find out who’s responsible for her death. There will be new perspectives on the girl’s story.

If Hannah won’t be the narrator anymore, one of the best candidates is Tyler (Devin Druid). Yorkey said that while they’re done with the cassette tapes, there’s a different analog technology that would be a big part of 13 Reasons Why Season 2. Tyler is into photography, and viewers got a glimpse of his darkroom towards the end of the previous season. Per The Telegraph, his photographs, which include shots of the main characters, would fit the requirement, although he may not be the main protagonist.

New protagonist?

There are several possible characters 13 Reasons Why Season 2 could focus on, which brings the questions as to who would be the main protagonist after Hannah’s lead role takes a back seat. One major possibility is Jessica (Alisha Boe), who is just at the beginning of her recovery from being raped while his rapist, Bryce (Justine Prentice), has not yet been brought to justice. Yorkey said Jessica’s story happens to many young women, and he doesn’t want to keep things just hanging there. He said she needs to get the justice she deserved, and Yorkey wants to follow her as she takes the path to recovery, going back to school, trying to be normal and so on.

Justice for Jessica is one of the biggest storylines in @13ReasonsWhy season 2 @AlishaBoe https://t.co/8AeXNKl0DL pic.twitter.com/mFadcempKs — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) May 11, 2017

Other questions the would be answered in 13 Reasons Why Season 2 include what would happen to Alex, what Tyler would do (if any), and how Bryce would pay for what he did to Hannah and Jessica, Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly. But more than that, Yorkey added, the second series would tackle how the characters emerge from their dark times, find the hope and the light, in the most truthful and honest way through.

13 Reasons Why is based on a young adult novel by Jay Asher, which tells the story of Hannah Baker who committed suicide. Two later, her classmate, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette), who had a crush on her, found a box of cassette tapes on his porch. They contain Hannah’s recordings, which reveal 13 reasons why she decided to take her own life.

The series is well received by viewers, but it also gained some criticisms. For instance, the Australian mental health foundation Headspace condemned its depiction of suicide. The foundation said it is “distressing” and “risky” as it highlights the vulnerabilities of young people dealing with their suicidal thoughts.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 will pick up a couple of months after the first season ended. It is set for a 2018 premiere on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]