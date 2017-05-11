Selena Gomez Allegedly Obsessed With The Weeknd Romance, Are Wedding Plans Already Happening?

Selena Gomez simply can’t get enough of her boyfriend, The Weeknd.

According to reports, while many may have assumed that Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd was just an opportunity to boost her Hollywood reputation, just in time for the release of her new music, sources say that this romance is, in fact, the real deal.

Hollywood Life notes that things are definitely turning serious between the two. They have exited the dating stage and are fully committed to being together for as long as possible. As of right now, Selena Gomez can’t stand being away from her beau for more than a week.

When the “Starboy” singer is on tour, Selena Gomez reportedly finds it hard not to follow her man along, but due to her work commitments to finish recording her forthcoming album in Los Angeles, she has often found herself being stuck in sunny California, having to wait for weeks to see The Weeknd again.

Sources reveal that Selena Gomez more or less knows at this given point that she doesn’t want to spend her life with anybody else but the 27-year-old, stressing that she shares a bond with him that she hasn’t shared with any of the men she’s dated in the past.

As one insider puts it, the more Selena Gomez learns about her beau, the more in love she falls with him. They can talk for hours and Selena will never find herself uninterested in the conversation — she’s totally obsessed with everything about The Weeknd, and that’s enough to assure her that he’s the one.

“It’s getting better and better between Selena and Abe each and every day,” the insider explains. “As they learn more about each other their bond and love grows, Selena says she has to pinch herself sometimes, to check that she’s not dreaming!”

“Abe loves absolutely everything about Selena — her beauty, talent, intelligence, her body — but he says his two favorite things about Selena are her smile, which makes him weak at the knees, and her heart. He loves how caring and sweet she is, and how generous and kind she is to her fans, friends, and family.”

The Weeknd’s family has embraced Selena Gomez with open arms, with sources claiming that everybody around the couple is really happy for them. They make a great pairing and have proven to their family members that they are not only committed to one another but strongly believe their romance will last for a very long time.

It was just two months back when it was rumored that Selena Gomez had been telling pals she was certain that she’d eventually walk down the aisle and marry The Weeknd. Though she had never said when she would like for it to happen, spending the rest of her life and settling down with the man that’s changed her entire life is definitely a plan for Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez and the “I Feel It Coming” artist started seeing each other back in December, according to reports, which was just weeks after the former Disney Channel star had checked out of rehab after successfully completing her intensive program, Us Weekly reports.

Selena reportedly credits The Weeknd for helping her stay on the right path and accepting her flaws.

Again, Selena Gomez has never addressed rumors concerning alleged plans that she will marry The Weeknd — fans will have to wait and see whether the singer will talk about the subject matter in due time.

Do you think Selena Gomez and her beau will end up tying the knot?

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]