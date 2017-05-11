Broadway Legend Patti Lupone Trashes Madonna’s Entire Film Career: ‘She’s A Movie Killer! [Video]’

Broadway goddess Patti LuPone gave a scathing review of the entertainer who took on her most iconic role for the big-screen version of Evita: singer/songwriter Madonna.

LuPone, 68, who most notably portrayed the real-life figure of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Argentine politico Eva Peron, for four years during its premiere “Great White Way” run the late 1970’s, appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live Tuesday night, and was asked her thoughts of the “Material Girl” singer’s 1996 take.

Sitting next to Law and Order: Special Victims Unit alum Chris Meloni, LuPone let loose on her Madonna thoughts and didn’t let up.

“When MTV used to [air] videos, I saw what I believe was [the opening number] ‘Buenos Aires,'” the Tony-winning LuPone began, as CNN writes, “and I thought it was a piece of sh**.”

After a cackle from Cohen and Meloni, Andy’s other guest, Patti continued her verbal Madonna assault.

“Madonna is a movie killer! She’s dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be in film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she’s not an actress.”

Ironically, the musician went on to be nominated for and won a 1997 Golden Globe for Best Actress in Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her role in Evita, while also receiving some of the best reviews of her entire movie career.

“Fully inhabiting the role of Argentina’s chic, noble demagogue, [Madonna] holds sway over huge crowds and cuts an equally striking figure in the film’s lonelier moments,” wrote the New York Times in 1996.

“[Furthermore,] her performance, which consists of cutting a glamorous swath through crowded settings and passionately feigning the emotions on the soundtrack, is legitimately stellar and full of fire.”

Similarly, Madonna, like LuPone, is quite the accomplished stage actress.

“In addition to scoring the coveted title role in the 1996 film adaptation of Evita,” People notes, “Madonna appeared on Broadway in the 1986 production of Goose and Tom-Tom, the 1988 production of Speed-the-Plow, and the 2002 production of Up for Grabs.”

When asked if she had ever met Madonna face-to-face after their shared acts of Peron for different audiences, LuPone proclaimed that they had once been scheduled to perform at the same venue, but an employee with a preference for Patti interacted in a way that hindered any chance of a positive interaction between herself and Madonna.

“A press agent actually put a sign up that said, ‘there [is] only room for one diva in this theater at a time. I don’t know whether she ever found out about it,” LuPone said.

“I did meet her after [at an] opening night party, and the only thing that Madonna has ever said to me was, ‘I’m taller than you.'”

Jumping topics, LuPone also had some harsh criticism for former reality lead and choreographer Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms fame, who recently was ordered to spend 366 days in prison on tax evasion charges and bankruptcy fraud, as the Inquisitr reported.

After running through a quick recap of Miller’s actions, Patti went on record and said that Abby’s punishment should’ve been much harsher than the year and a day she ultimately received.

“[Abby] should go to jail for life. I found her obnoxious,” Lupone remarked.

“I just hated her.”

Another person who doesn’t tickle Patti’s fancy is LuAnn D’Agostino, star of The Real Housewives of New York City.

When shown a clip of an old Law and Order: SVU episode featuring both Meloni and D’Agostino, LuPone once again gave an unbridled yet simple opinion.

“She can’t act,” Patti said of LuAnn.

Reps for Madonna have not commented on Patti LuPone’s comments.

