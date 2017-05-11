ThronesCon: Australia Gets A Dedicated ‘Game Of Thrones’ Convention, But Who Are The Guests?

Australian fans of Game of Thrones are in for a treat this month with the very first ThronesCon being held in Melbourne on May 20-21. While Game of Thrones has featured before at such conventions as San Diego’s massive Comic-Con, this event will focus entirely on HBO’s popular fantasy series.

According to the ThronesCon website, the Australian convention is one of the world’s first in regard to conventions dedicated entirely to Game of Thrones.

“ThronesCon is one of the world’s first ever fan convention events dedicated to the remarkable works of George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, and HBO’s subsequent record shattering Game of Thrones TV series, operated by fans, for fans. ThronesCon will be hosted on the 20th to the 21st of May, 2017 at Melbourne Showgrounds.”

As per any convention, the first question fans usually ask is: Who are the celebrity guests?

Attending ThronesCon are the following Game of Thrones cast.

Miltos Yerolemou. In Game of Thrones, Yerolemou played Syrio Forel, the First Sword of Braavos and the Water Dance teacher to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). Syrio is known for the quote: “There is only one god and his name is Death, and there is only one thing we say to Death: ‘Not today.'”

Ian Beattie. Ser Meryn Trant is a member of the Kings Guard. Acting on the orders of Cersei (Lena Headey), he once faced off against Syrio Forel in an attempt to arrest Arya Stark.

Eugene Simon. As Lancel Lannister, this character has undergone a constant evolution throughout his time on Game of Thrones. From initially being a squire to King Robert Baratheon, Lancel has slept his way to a Knighthood before taking part in the epic Battle of the Blackwater. He then joined the religious movement known as the Sparrows.

Dominic Carter. Lord Janos Slynt is the commander of the City Watch in King's Landing and founder of House Slynt. He is a recurring character in the first, second, fourth, and fifth seasons of Game of Thrones.

Along with these Game of Thrones guests will be cosplayer, AstroKerrie. According to her bio, AstroKerrie has “won the Perth round of the 2016 Comic-Con Championships of cosplay, and the 2015 Riot Australian wide League of Legends cosplay competition.” In the LARPing world, she is also the Ambassador for Australia’s largest LARP Company, Epic Armoury, as well as being one of the organizers for the Sci-fi game, Project Summer.

As will all conventions, this information in regard to celebrity guests is correct at the time of publication, but guests may cancel from time to time according to conflicting schedule commitments. However, the Game of Thrones celebrity guests will endeavor to attend ThronesCon.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, event director, Pete J. Smith, revealed a replica of the Iron Throne will also be present at ThronesCon for guests to enjoy.

“We’re going to have a replica of the Iron Throne which people can have photographs taken on. It’s a 600kg handmade replica – very difficult to move! It looks intimidating.”

Tickets for ThronesCon start from $50 (AUD) for standard admission tickets known as a Squire level Day Pass. Fans can also book a 2-day Lord or Lady ticket which will gain Australian Game of Thrones fans entry to ThronesCon for both days the convention is running. However, for dedicated fans, VIP tickets are available for $550 (AUD). This ticket allows entry to both days of ThronesCon as well as a free photograph and autograph with each Game of Thrones guest. VIP attendees will also be able to attend an exclusive King’s Feast buffet dinner and drinks with the celebrity guests from Game of Thrones. Additional perks include priority queuing, ThronesCon t-shirt, VIP lanyard, and carry bag.

Dedicated Game of Thrones fans will also be able to purchase tickets to a Water Dance class.

“Syrio Forel’s Water Dance tutorial, hosted by the former First Sword of Braavos, and the master of the Water Dance, Miltos Yerolemou. The Water Dance, also known as the Bravo’s Dance, is a swordfighting style practiced by Bravos, the swordfighters of Free City of Braavos,”

Tickets for this tutorial are $60 (AUD) per person. Fans wanting to attend the Water Dance tutorial must also purchase a ThronesCon entry ticket. Presentation of a Water Dance tutorial ticket does not mean fans will gain entrance to ThronesCon.

This is not the first time Australia has had television conventions dedicated to one specific TV show. Hub Productions have previously run True Blood conventions as well as the popular All Hell Breaks Loose cons that are dedicated to the TV series, Supernatural.

ThronesCon will run on May 20-21 at the Melbourne Showgrounds. Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16, 2017, with a shortened season.

[Featured Image by HBO]