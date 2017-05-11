‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ News: Linsey Godfrey Says Caroline Isn’t Coming Back To ‘B&B’ Anytime Soon

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have teased for a few months that Linsey Godfrey, the actor who plays Caroline Spencer, would return to the CBS soap opera. The B&B fans want her to pop in for a visit to get Thomas’ (Pierson Fode) mind off Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Godfrey speaks out and reveals when the Bold and the Beautiful fans might see her on the soap opera.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say Caroline isn’t coming back in the near future,” Godfrey told Soap Opera Digest on Wednesday.

“I really enjoyed my time over at Bold, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities that being on the show gave me, and for the family that I made over there, and they will always be my family. I’m grateful for the time that I got to play Caroline.”

Linsey revealed that she doesn’t have any upcoming taping days and truthfully she isn’t sure when she will. She felt the need to speak up after seeing her name pop up on a few news publications.

Fake hair don't care! A post shared by Linsey Godfrey (@ohmygodfrey) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Godfrey was returning and suggested that she will disclose that her son’s paternity was wrong— Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is his real daddy! Apparently, that is not true since the actress claims that she doesn’t have any upcoming scenes on the Bold and the Beautiful.

“I want to thank everybody that’s been a fan of mine, and I hope that everybody will continue to support me. I appreciate everybody’s patience in waiting to find out what’s going on,” Linsey said.

“I hope to have everybody’s continued support.”

The Bold and the Beautiful actress describes her time on the CBS soap opera as a “beautiful time in her life.” She added that she met her BFF on the set (Kim Matula) and her daughter’s father, Robert Adamson (Noah Newman, The Young and the Restless) at CBS studios.

“I made one of my best friends in the whole entire world in Kim Matula [ex-Hope]. I met my child’s father [Robert Adamson, Noah, Y&R] because I worked across the hall from him. And now I have an amazing baby, and he is one of my best friends in the whole world,” Godfrey added.

I'm not the biggest fan of having my pics taken but between @sheridangregory making me cry laughing and commiserating with Adam about raising toddlers I've never felt more comfortable! Thank you Gregory's for making me laugh and feel at home even when I hate my hair and don't know what to do with my hands! Hahaha! ????: @theadamgregory A post shared by Linsey Godfrey (@ohmygodfrey) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:53am PST

“Bold was such an amazing experience. I got to go to work with people who I really, really loved and who I really, really admired and got to do what I love to do. I was really proud of the work we did, and I was really proud of the stories that we told. I look back at Bold with a lot of love and a lot of happiness and a lot of feelings of gratitude. I was just super-happy.”

The Bold and the Beautiful fans had hoped that Caroline would return the CBS soap opera, but it looks like that may not happen. Linsey was last seen in October of 2016. They tried to pair her up with Thomas, but it just didn’t work. After the writers ended her marriage with Ridge, her storyline pretty much disappeared.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans would love to see Godfrey back on soap opera. The actress said that she would love to come back, but she has wait for them to work her in. Linsey warned her fans that it might take them a good while to add her back into the show.

I got to go play with the amazing @theadamgregory back in December. And I'm lucky enough to get to go shoot again with him tomorrow too! ????: @theadamgregory A post shared by Linsey Godfrey (@ohmygodfrey) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:59am PST

For now, Linsey has been busy auditioning for other roles and is excited to find out where her career will take her next! The Bold and the Beautiful fans, would you like to see Caroline back on the show? Are you sad that she (probably) isn’t coming back anytime soon?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

