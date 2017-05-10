New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Release Date Revealed

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi might have only just been released last month, but if speculation is to be believed, we might be treated to follow-up footage in the very near future, too. That’s because it has now been alleged that the second trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will actually premiere at the Disney D23 Expo, which will be held between July 14–16 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

Since the most recent trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was just a teaser, the first full main trailer will add even more detail and revelations and will reportedly get its airing at the major Disney event in the middle of the summer. Star Wars expert Mike Zeroh, via the Express, recently explained that those in control of Star Wars: The Last Jedi are now hard at work on the next footage, and they’re currently editing it down ahead of its premiere.

“From what we heard, The Last Jedi full trailer is currently being edited to be released at some point in time in the summer. It’s most likely going to be shown off at D23.”

Mike Zeroh made this announcement after consulting “multiple leaks” surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The D23 Expo is a huge gathering and showcasing of Disney’s output, and this year it’s expected to see the studio confirm that an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone movie will be the next Star Wars Anthology film. Founded in 2009, D23 is The Official Disney Fan Club, and while the reason for the D is obvious, the 23 represents the year 1923, which is when Walt Disney launched the studio. The D23 Expo is held every two years.

But what are the chances that Mike Zeroh’s prediction will prove to be correct and we’ll actually see new footage for The Last Jedi during this period? Our best guide is to check the promotional plans for the two most recent Star Wars releases; the J.J. Abrams-directed seventh installment to the saga The Force Awakens, which was released in December, 2015, and Gareth Edwards’ Anthology film that was set just before A New Hope and hit cinemas in December, 2016; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Force Awakens’ very first trailer, which was just 88 seconds long, actually premiered on November 28, 2014, a full 13 months before the film was due to be released. The second teaser then arrived on April 11, 2015, with behind-the-scenes footage premiering at the San Diego Comic-Con in the July of the same year. This is where those of you anticipating a new The Last Jedi trailer at D23 should worry, because when the D23 Expo rolled around in August 2015, Disney and Lucasfilm decided against premiering a new trailer for The Force Awakens at the event. Instead, they released the third trailer in October 2015. The D23 in 2015 did include a Star Wars: The Force Awakens panel, though, which featured J.J. Abrams, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, and Harrison Ford, but they must have left their footage at home.

It’s more likely that Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s promotional campaign is going to mirror that of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Like The Last Jedi, Rogue One’s first trailer premiered 8 months before the film’s release date. Then in June 2016, a second teaser premiered at Star Wars Celebration in London. However, it wasn’t released to the public at this time. Fans didn’t have to wait long, though, as the second trailer was eventually released in August 2016 to coincide with the start of the Olympic Games, while its final trailer arrived in the October of that year.

This information is slightly skewered by the fact that Lucasfilm and Disney had to work out a deal with Paramount because the latter studio was releasing the similarly titled Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. As a result, and to avoid confusion, Lucasfilm and Disney embargoed their promotional push for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story until the above dates, while the extensive summer reshoots for Rogue One might have played a contributing factor, too.

Whatever happens, what we do know for certain is that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15, 2017.

[Featured Image by Disney]