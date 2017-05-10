WWE News: John Cena Reveals Who Won’t Let Him Wrestle While He’s Making Movies

John Cena was, at one time, the biggest star in the WWE. However, over the last two years, Cena is absent more than he is wrestling and that is because he is out making movies or working on TV shows. While many fans see John Cena “going Hollywood” when it comes to his career in the WWE, that isn’t the way John sees it. As a matter of fact, in an interview with Metro, Cena said that if it was his choice, he would be wrestling at the same time that he is making movies.

However, Cena said that he isn’t allowed to wrestle and make movies at the same time no matter how much he wants to do so. According to John, the people who are getting in the way of him continuing to entertain fans in the WWE are the movie producers.

As a result, making movies like The Wall and even films he had minor roles in like Trainwreck and Daddy’s Home means that Cena is wrestling less than ever. That also goes for John shooting his reality TV show American Grit.

“I would do both at the same time, but the movie guys are a little weird with their insurance. They don’t want me to go smashing my face up.”

John Cena went on in the interview that he doesn’t mind the rules prohibiting him from wrestling while shooting movies because it still allows him to use his Hollywood fame to raise awareness of the WWE. Cena said he takes pride in his wrestling career, and now that he is 40-years-old, he can use this other outlet to help increase the brand of the WWE.

It is similar to what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did before him except that John Cena has no intention of leaving the WWE for an extended time. The Rock comes back occasionally, but Cena is back in the WWE everytime he has no movie or TV show actually shooting at the time.

With John Cena getting more and more mainstream movie roles, he adds his name to The Rock, who is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, and Batista, who has built a huge fan base around his movie roles in films like Guardians of the Galaxy and the most recent James Bond film.

“We do live sports entertainment, and it’s like no other. To be able to do stuff like this outside of the norm and for people to say, ‘Wow, that’s pretty good,’ that bodes well for getting more eyes on the ring.”

John Cena has The Wall coming out this month. He is working on Daddy’s Home 2, where his role from the first movie has been expanded. He also is filming The Pact, which also stars Cena and Leslie Mann in a film about parents who learn their kids made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night and scheme a plan to stop them.

With so much on the plate, this means John Cena will see less and less time in a WWE ring. His last appearance was at WrestleMania 33 where Cena proposed to Nikki Bella after a match where they beat The Miz and his wife Maryse. The Miz then turned in some great promos making fun of Cena and his Hollywood career.

John Cena will return to the WWE and it will be later this year. As John has said many times, his WWE career is far from over with and he has a lot more left in the tank. However, the breaks will come more and more in the future and Cena is okay with that. For John Cena, taking time off from wrestling to make movies is just as important to the WWE as putting his body out there week after week.

[Featured Image by WWE]