Nicki Minaj Shares Photo With Nas After Split From Meek Mill, Are They Dating?

Nicki Minaj posted a photo to Instagram, cozying up next to rapper Nas after her split from Meek Mill. Are Nicki and Nas dating?

Nicki Minaj shared a personal photo that has fans running wild with ideas. The “No Frauds” female rapper posted a picture of her and Nas with his arm around her and his face nuzzled in her ear.

Nicki’s eyes were closed in the snap and she held her purse on her lap. Nas wore a backward army-patterned baseball hat, a white hoodie, and a large diamond pendant chain.

Nicki captioned the Instagram post “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS” and congratulated the rapper. The two were celebrating the opening of the rapper’s West Coast expansion of his Sweet Chick line of restaurants.

Nas and Nicki makes sense: can’t get Shethered again if your boo wrote Ether. pic.twitter.com/rQ5HlrpQQU — Celly Cell (@Cellshock7) May 10, 2017

It appears that Nicki and Nas were not along. DJ Statik Selektah was on the opposite end of the table and shared a selfie of the dinner.

Dinner with Nas & Nicki.???? A post shared by Statik Selektah (@statikselekt) on May 9, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

Minaj has known Nas since 2012. The male rapper starred in Nick’s music video for “Right By My Side.”

‘Nas and Nicki’ has apparently been floating around on Twitter for months before she shared the photo with him, according to Hip Hop Wired.

Nicki broke things off with her long-term boyfriend, Philly-born Meek Mill, earlier this year. The female rapper confirmed her breakup on Twitter in January, according to E! News.

The couple was apparently having major communication issues, according to an insider.

“They were fighting on and off for a little while about a few topics that upset Nicki. They had a bigger fight and then called it quits.”

All eyes will be on Nicki and Nas moving forward to see if these two are really going to become an item or if this was just the case of some casual, friendly flirting.

Nicki Minaj reportedly retweeted a screenshot of a hashtag for her and Nas trending on Twitter, with the caption “Y’all so d**n silly” and a laugh-crying emoji face, according to radio.com.

Nicki confirmed that she was single back in January, saying that she planned to focus on working on new music for her fans.

Drake right now….Hearing Nas and Nicki is a ting???????????? pic.twitter.com/jNrJfy7hlj — RealTrapQueenofAC (@MadamMoney058) May 10, 2017

The internet has extremely mixed feelings about the two rappers dating. Some love the idea, while others don’t think it’s a good idea at all.

Yo, Nas and Nicki really got people mad. Disapproving of her like they his parents.???????????? — 1991 (@804Scoe) May 10, 2017

I really really hope Nas and Nicki isn’t a real thing. — S.M.H. (@SenyahMonet) May 10, 2017

I’m gonna need for #Nas and #Nicki to not be a couple. Thanks. — ✨Ms Debbie✨ (@MsDebW) May 10, 2017

So Nas and Nicki Minaj dating now? Idk maybe this will make her a better rapper — Lip Gallagher (@HCPaperstax) May 10, 2017

Nas and Nicki are dating? A true upgrade — ㅤㅤ (@TOPTlERFIVESTAR) May 10, 2017

I hope that Nas and Nicki are really a couple. Nas has had some bad luck with women over the years. #NasNika —????Charis???? (@CharisLoveXO) May 10, 2017

Why are y’all disrespecting nas? He’s a PAID LEGEND and clearly Nicki trust him. I hope she sees yall itching for attention. #NickiBBMAs???? — David B (@DavidBasley) May 10, 2017

Nas and Nicki Minaj should’ve happened a long time ago — adri???? (@__Adriaanna) May 10, 2017

Some fans are even jumping as far ahead as to imagine how good looking their children would be.

Not for nothing…. Nicki and Nas’ children are gonna be BEAUTIFUL.???????? #NickiBBMAs — Top5Cali (@PLaYBoYKeNxX_2) May 10, 2017

Nas and Nicki!? We love a cute legendary couple! — Tam is Cancelled. (@_Tameisha_) May 10, 2017

On the lowest of keys, Im obsessed with the idea of Nas and Nicki. Yes for mature seasoned men with no baggage. — Ginaaaa (@DamnGinaaaaa) May 1, 2017

if nas and nicki make a diss track against remy and pap pic.twitter.com/pNihzGOKdU — Minnie Minaj???? (@minellaminaj) April 28, 2017

Do you think Nicki Minaj and Nas are dating? Do you want to see her with him? Or do you want to see her get back together with Meek Mill? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]