‘Stranger Things’ Team Have More Ideas Than Can Be Fit Into Season 2, Does This Mean Season 3 Is In The Works?

There is still a significant wait until the Halloween premiere date of Stranger Things Season 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to find out whether Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) will turn evil after he was seen coughing up a slug that could very well be a baby Demogorgon in the Season 1 finale. However, could the team behind Stranger Things already have plans for Season 3?

According to an interview Mashable did with Stranger Things director and executive producer, Shawn Levy, during a recent Netflix red carpet event, the writers behind the hit show have come up with more ideas than they could possibly cram into Season 2.

“As the episodes were written by the Duffers, they realized that there was too much story for nine episodes. So it forced us to be judicious in which stories we tell this season. So one of the surprises was, not all of our grand ideas are going to be serviced in one season… If we had 40 ideas going into the season, 30 [we] are going to pick, and the rest go in the back of our head for, hopefully, future chapters.”

So, does this mean Season 3 of Stranger Things could actually be a possibility, even before Season 2 airs on Netflix?

At the moment, it is not likely Netflix will greenlight Season 3 of Stranger Things before Season 2 airs. However, considering just how much of a success Season 1 was for Netflix, they would be crazy to not already be considering the possibility of Stranger Things running to at least Season 3. But, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix before they start trying to work out the plot for Season 3.

While Season 3 of Stranger Things is not confirmed yet, Levy was happy to diverge information about the upcoming Season 2.

Levy revealed that Season 2 will revolve more around the character Will Byers. While Season 1 saw the story center on the disappearance of Will, viewers didn’t get a lot of airtime with this character. Season 2 of Stranger Things will rectify that.

“Will Byers is very much at the center of Season 2. Noah steps up in the most staggering way. The Duffers and I, depending on who’s directing when, we keep sending texts to each other going, ‘holy s***, Noah is crushing it’ and we knew he had it in him, and it’s really now to get in that moment, and put him firmly in the thick of story.”

For the producers of Stranger Things, while the show is based firmly in a specific genre, for them, it is more about the characters than the genre when it comes to telling the story.

“If we stop being character-anchored, and we become pure genre, I think we take the beating heart out of Stranger Things, and we take the thing that people maybe don’t write articles about the most, but I think it’s what they love the most — these characters on screen,” Levy revealed.

Along with Season 2 centering on Will Byers, fans can expect “darker threats” to loom.

“Trauma is a major theme and frankly the return to normalcy,” Levy told CNN.

“Is normal ever possible again in Hawkins [,Indiana]? In the Byers family? In the Wheeler family?… That’s a big question that looms over Season 2.”

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Stranger Things? Let us know by commenting below.

Season 1 of Stranger Things is currently available on Netflix. The synopsis for the show is below. Stranger Things will return to Netflix with Season 2 on October 31, 2017.

“A love letter to the supernatural classics of the ’80s, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine.

[Featured Image by Netflix]