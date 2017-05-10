The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 is expected to air in the coming weeks and when it does, Tamra Judge may be faced with a shocking diss track.

According to a new report, a track that appears to be from 2016 has reportedly come back to haunt Judge as she and her co-stars prepare for the upcoming premiere of the Bravo TV reality show’s 12th season.

On May 10, Life & Style magazine shared the track, which labels the 49-year-old reality star a “dumb h**,” and revealed the singer, Cory Larabee, also took aim at Judge’s husband, Eddie, by accusing him of being a “gay sex slave.”

“[Tamra Judge] had no idea it was going to be on the show, and now she’s freaking out,” an insider revealed to the magazine of the track, titled “Lie Lie Lie.”

A post shared by Cory Larrabee (@corylarrabee) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

On the track, Larrabee, who is see with Vicki Gunvalson in the photo above, raps about Tamra Judge’s husband’s sexual preference and speaks of a possibly explicit text message.

“She found another man he was a gay sex slave / she got him out of debt in exchange for a wedding day,” he raps. “Once upon a time there was a dumb h** / she snapped a dirty pic and sent it from her phone.”

According to Larrabee, Tamra Judge claimed he was Vicki Gunvalson’s puppet and had reportedly written the song in an effort to get back at Judge after she reportedly sent a photo of Gunvalson’s breast to an underage girl and requested she share the photo online.

After the song was written, Vicki Gunvalson reportedly came across the track and played it for Kelly Dodd, who was brought to the series as a new cast member last year.

“They laughed nonstop,” the source explained. “When she realized Kelly and her archnemesis Vicki were making fun of her, [Tamra Judge] flipped out.”

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson used to be close friends but after Gunvalson opted to stick by her former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, as he proclaimed he was suffering from cancer, their relationship became strained and ultimately ended.

A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Last month, after it was revealed that Lydia McLaughlin would be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 12, a Radar Online report claimed Tamra Judge’s feud with Vicki Gunvalson was tearing the cast apart.

According to the report, McLaughlin and rumored new housewife, Peggy Sulahian, were being forced to chose sides as Judge and Gunvalson’s feud raged on.

“Lydia is trying to make it like she and Vicki are cool, but a lot of people think that the only reason she is cool with Vicki is because she wants to report back to [Tamra Judge],” an insider told Radar Online weeks ago. “Some of the girls don’t really trust her and are wondering why Bravo brought her back on, anyways.”

At the end of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, Vicki Gunvalson, Kelly Dodd, and Gretchen Rossi, who was featured in a full-time role on the series years ago, allegedly made an alliance against Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Heather Dubrow, who announced she was quitting the show in January. Then, after Dubrow’s announcement, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador reportedly recruited Meghan King Edmonds to join their own alliance.

“It’s interesting that Meghan seems to be on [Tamra Judge]’s side now, especially considering she said that she was going to be leaving the O.C.,” the source told Radar Online. “Maybe it’s a desperate move to get back on the show!”

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]