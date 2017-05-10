‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live!’ Coming To NBC: Five Fast Facts You Need To Know

There’s great news for those who love Broadway musicals. NBC announced on May 10, 2017, that they will present a musical production of the hit Broadway musical Jesus Christ Superstar as part of their live series. Based on the rock opera, the event joins others as NBC is committed to bringing the magic of Broadway to home viewers. Here are five fast facts you need to know about Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Original Lyricist and Composer Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber are Joining NBC for Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Not only is Jesus Christ Superstar Live! coming to NBC, but original lyricist and composer Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber will be heading the production. Both Rice and Webber are legendary in the world of Broadway with numerous accolades and award-winning productions to their credit. In a press release announcing the production, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt stated the following.

“As we continue to expand the profile of our live musicals, we are thrilled to be partnering with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to bring a new live staging of the iconic ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to NBC. Casting has just begun, but we want to fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score.”

The news that Rice and Webber are on board sparked excited responses on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter. Fans of the original rock opera are enthusiastic about Jesus Christ Superstar Live! with knowledge that Rice and Webber are in charge of the music.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live! Will Air on Easter Sunday 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar Live! will air on Easter Sunday, 2018. Easter is a movable feast day and the date will be April 1, 2018. Easter Sunday is the perfect time to air Jesus Christ Superstar Live! as many people spend the day with family, entertaining and eating. At night, many wind down with their loved ones simply relaxing and enjoying the remainder of the holiday. To air Jesus Christ Superstar Live! on Easter Sunday evening gives a perfect, finishing touch to a day that celebrates family, love, and renewal.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live! Will Be NBC’s Fifth Live Musical Event

Fox, Abc, and NBC are producing or have produced Live! events, but there is no question that NBC is leading the way. Jesus Christ Superstar will be NBC’s fifth live event and follows The Sound of Music Live! with Carrie Underwood (2013), Peter Pan Live! with Allison Williams and Christopher Walken (2014), The Wiz Live! starring Shanice Wililams (2015), and the upcoming Bye Bye Birdie Live! with Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. Jesus Christ Superstar Live! is set to air in 2018. ABC produced Grease Live! in 2016, and will follow with Dirty Dancing Live! on May 24, 2017.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber Have Produced Three Broadway Musicals Together

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber have proved they are an excellent team. Together, the pair wrote and composed Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (1968), Jesus Christ Superstar (1970/1971) and Evita (1976). In 1970, Jesus Christ Superstar began as a rock concept album before the musical went live on Broadway in 1971.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s solo works include Cats (1981), The Phantom of the Opera (1986), Sunset Boulevard (1993) and School of Rock (2015).

Tim Rice’s works as an award-winning lyricist include the following : “You Must Love Me” from Evita, an award shared with Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the Lion King, shared with Elton John and from “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, shared with Alan Menken.

Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron Join Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber as Executive Producers of Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Though countless fans are thrilled that Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber are pairing up for Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, they aren’t the only ones at the helm. Academy Award nominated producer Marc Platt (La La Land) will be on board. Platt worked on Grease Live! and his film credits include Bridge of Spies, The Girl on the Train, Into the Woods, Nine and Legally Blonde. In addition to his film credits, Platt can list Wicked, Pal Joey, and Indecent to some of his Broadway musical credits.

Producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron’s produced each of NBC’s live productions that have aired. These include The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live! and Hairspray Live!

