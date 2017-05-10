Why Kim Kardashian’s Husband Kanye West Chooses To Stay In The Wilderness

Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West is one of the most popular music artists in the world. Last year, his album The Life Of Pablo surpassed the 1.5 billion streaming mark, making it the first album to be RIAA-certified platinum, solely because of the number of streams. That said, he has in the recent past created some pretty creative songs, featuring controversial visuals, such as the song Famous.

It also featured a controversial line talking about sex with Taylor Swift. This in particular caused a falling-out between Kim Kardashian’s husband and Taylor, with the former stating that he had talked to her about including the line, and had gotten her approval, which she vehemently denied. Taylor Swift slammed the rapper as a fabulist.

The contentious line read, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, he rapped. Why? I made that bitch famous.” He apparently also had approval from wife, Kim Kardashian to use the line. He revealed this during an interview with Vanity Fair, stating the following.

” [I say] a lot of lines other wives would not allow a husband to say. But my wife also puts up photos that other husbands wouldn’t let them put up. One of the keys to happiness in our marriage is we’re allowed to be ourselves.”

The Famous video featured naked likenesses of famous individuals in bed together. They included George Bush, Donald Trump, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Ray J. Kanye is presently reported to be holed up in the Wyoming mountains, working on his next masterpiece. According to TMZ, Kim’s husband has been in the mountains for about a week now and had also toured the area two weeks before.

Kanye West is working on a new album in the mountains of Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/ZIVdSgxMxg — Daily Rap Pics (@DailyRapPics) May 10, 2017

His retreat has been cited as one of the reasons why he didn’t accompany Kim Kardashian to recent events, including The Met Gala. The following is an excerpt from TMZ offering details about his present endeavor.

“The last time we saw him on camera was during a Valentine’s dinner date with Kim. He didn’t even hit the stage at his own Yeezy fashion show. And, obviously, he hasn’t performed since his hospitalization in November.

Yeezy’s definitely trying to disconnect… he’s scrubbed his Instagram and Twitter profiles. Multiple sources tell us this has nothing to do with problems at home or problems with his head… it’s all about creating music.”

In 2009, Kim Kardashian’s husband reportedly went to Hawaii with invited guest artists such as Pusha T, Kid Cudi, RZA, Nicki Minaj, and his creative team to work on his album dubbed My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. At the set up ‘Rap Camp’, he apparently had the artists working simultaneously in different rooms.

The retreat came after his infamous Taylor Swift, VMA Awards interjection that led to fierce criticism from fans, and the media. He was apparently seeking ‘peace’ in the midst of all the chaos. This is according to Complex‘s editor-in-chief Noah Callahan-Bever, who accompanied Kim Kardashian’s husband to the retreat. The following was part of his behind-the-scenes account of the project, while in Hawaii.

Here's Why Kanye West Deactivated His Social Media Accounts! https://t.co/fT0fMXR7co pic.twitter.com/O1j47FVDY0 — NewSmagazine (@TwoNewsMagazine) May 10, 2017

“He [Kanye] had deliberately concealed the names of the players he’d enlisted, but I can’t say I’m totally shocked to find him posted up in the studio’s A room with Kid Cudi and the Clipse’s Pusha T. Those are his guys, after all. What does elicit a visceral reaction—hard, heavy laughter—is the wall of Kanye Commandments posted on 8.5 x 11 sheets of paper on one side of the studio.

They include the obvious—’No Tweeting’ and ‘No Pictures’. —and some…well, some less obvious ones, too. Not that ‘No Hipster Hats’ and ‘Just Shut the F**k Up Sometimes’ aren’t rules to live by.”

(Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)