Female United Airlines Passenger Says Plane Employees Forced Her To Pee In Cup

A woman with severe bladder problems says that the on-flight crew of a recent United Airlines trip from Texas to Kansas were completely unsympathetic to her plight and instead, forced her to pee in full view of the cabin’s passengers from her plane seat.

Kansas City resident Nicole Harper took to her Facebook last Saturday to recall the supposed April 10 incident which, as noted by the New York Post, occurred just one day after Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from his assigned seat by Chicago aviation police on a separate United flight.

“United Airlines refuses to take my call,” Ms. Harper explained at the stated of her post, “[and] now, I can’t sleep and just keep thinking about how wrong this is.”

According to the female passenger, the trouble first began when she was turned around by a flight crew member as she headed to the bathroom prior to the plane’s landing.

Ms. Harper, who suffers from an overactive bladder, says that she immediately told the employee that she was dealing with a medical condition couldn’t be helped, but nonetheless was still ordered back to her seat.

“It wasn’t something that I wanted to do [or] something that I did to be difficult,” she continued, “it was the situation I was put in and I handled it the best that I could.”

After a handful of failed attempts to reach the restroom, Harper alleges that she was blocked from getting out of her seat again by a collective of United employees.

“They very rudely [told me] that I was not allowed to get out of my seat,” she said of the United Airlines’ workers actions, “and at that point I said, ‘well I’m either going to need to go to the bathroom, or you’re going to have to give me a cup to pee in or something.'”

And apparently, that’s just what they did.

“In response, Harper said a flight attendant handed her two cups,” FOX4 writes, “[and] unable to hold it any longer, she was forced to relieve herself in her seat.”

“You would think peeing in a cup on an airplane in front of my family and strangers would be the worst part of this story,” Harper continued, “but the way I was treated by flight attendants afterwards was worse.”

“It [was] so degrading because there are passengers, strangers, that I basically [had to] do this in front of.”

Consequently, Harper says that after filling both cups to the rim, she was walked to the bathroom by the United Airlines crew to empty them out, all while being mocked, shamed and threatened with legal troubles over her uncontrollable need to pee.

“The [United] flight attendants treated me like I had committed a crime, stating they would be filing a report and calling in the hazmat team to clean the entire row.”

After departing the plane, Harper says she immediately filed a complaint with United Airlines over the way she was treated but never heard anything back — not even an apology.

“As an emergency room nurse, I completely understand having a bad day on the job and having to deal with undesirable bodily fluids,” she was able to commiserate.

“What I don’t understand, [however], is zero customer service. If I treated a patient this poorly, I would surely have consequences.”

Addressing Ms. Harper’s allegations, spokespersons for United Airlines allege that the passenger got up to pee during the plane’s final descent into Kansas City, and “was instructed to remain seated with the seat belt fastened per FAA regulations.”

“The situation as described by Ms. Harper and our employees is upsetting for all involved. We have reached out to Ms. Harper and our flying partner Mesa Airlines to better understand what occurred,” the company remarked.

Ms. Harper has not yet responded to United Airlines’ peeing-prohibition reasoning.

