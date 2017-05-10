WWE News: Braun Strowman Says He Has One Specific Goal When He Returns From His Elbow Injury

The WWE announced this week that Braun Strowman will miss the next four to eight weeks after undergoing a minor operation to fix his injured elbow. This stalls the biggest feud on Monday Night Raw, where Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns were turning in some of the best television on the brand. In an Instagram post today, Braun Strowman sent a message to both his fans and his haters.

While Braun Strowman will miss out on the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on the WWE Network due to his surgery, there is still a chance he could be back in time for the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event in July.

“I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!!”

Before his injury, Braun Strowman was the definition of unstoppable. That is very impressive since it looked like the WWE was dropping the ball with Braun Strowman earlier in the year. While the WWE had pushed Strowman like an unbeatable monster since he debut, they almost cut his legs out from under him.

The only pinfall loss he suffered in his WWE career came at the hands of Roman Reigns at Fastlane the month before WrestleMania 33. Braun then stood face-to-face with The Undertaker on Monday Night Raw before turning and walking off. At WrestleMania 33, Braun Strowman was the 10th man eliminated in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. After that, Strowman faced off with Brock Lesnar face-to-face, only to walk away, just as he did with The Undertaker.

Then, something amazing happened. Despite losing to Roman Reigns in March, Braun Strowman turned around and completely destroyed Reigns two weeks after WrestleMania 33. Roman Reigns had beaten The Undertaker, and WWE fans were turning on him fast. Strowman took advantage of that moment.

In a backstage interview on Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman attacked Roman Reigns and beat him up. When Reigns was on a stretcher, Braun threw him off a ramp. When Roman was in an ambulance, Strowman tipped the entire ambulance over.

Roman Reigns did not appear again in the WWE until the Payback pay-per-view weeks later. While Roman was gone, Braun Strowman destroyed The Golden Truth and Kalisto. He lost to Kalisto in a Dumpster Match but got revenge after the match ended.

Braun Strowman fought Big Show in a match that saw the ring collapse. Braun walked off on his own, and Big Show needed help. Even with his injured elbow, Braun Strowman fought Kalisto this week on Monday Night Raw and took a beating from Roman Reigns to possibly sell his absence from the WWE over the next two months.

As Braun Strowman said in his Instagram post, he was “the most destructive thing WWE has ever seen.” At least, he was the most destructive wrestler in years, eclipsing even what Brock Lesnar was doing two years ago. That made the rumors that Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar would wrestle for the WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire so exciting.

Now, however, that match might not happen. There are still rumors that the two might wrestle at SummerSlam, but Braun Strowman will need to return from his elbow surgery and immediately make himself known once again — quickly.

Roman Reigns should be back soon now that Braun Strowman is out of action. The Monday Night Raw ratings dropped to a low for the year when both Roman and Braun were off television. When Reigns was out and Strowman was still there, the show was getting higher ratings.

The WWE will likely bring back Roman Reigns quicker than anticipated and then push someone like Seth Rollins or Finn Balor into the Great Balls of Fire title spot with Braun Strowman out of action. However, as the Monster Among Men said in his post, when he returns he has a mission to fulfill.

[Featured Image by WWE]