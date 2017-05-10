Tyga And Jordan Ozuna In Mexico Together? Rapper And Rumored Girlfriend Both In Tulum

Did Tyga go to Mexico with his alleged new girlfriend, Jordan Ozuna? The rapper and the model are both reportedly in Tulum, Mexico.

Tyga just recently broke things off with his on again, off again girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 19. However, it seems the “Feel Me” rapper has already moved on to a new love interest, according to Daily Mail.

Twenty-four-year-old Jordan Ozuna shared with her fans that she was in Mexico, uploading a photo to her Instagram. The model was completely naked sitting in a white bed at her resort, Azulik Tulum.

Sleepy baby j ☕️ A post shared by baby j (@jiordyn) on May 9, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

The model is reportedly on vacation with her girlfriends, while the rapper just so happens to be in the same location with his crew of guys.

I just need a baecation — Jordan (@jiordyn) April 27, 2017

It is not clear whether or not Tyga and Jordan traveled to Mexico together or met up while there.

Tyga enjoyed riding ATV quads and spending some quality time with his boys.

Ayyyyyee pull up made it look sexy A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on May 9, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

Jordan responded to the internet buzz on Twitter saying, “When you’re actually on vaca with girlfriends and this happens…”

When you’re actually on vaca with girlfriends and this happens….???????? https://t.co/SCdHxkDZDC — Jordan (@jiordyn) May 10, 2017

The 27-year-old also went to visit some of the ancient ruins in Tulum, Mexico.

???? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on May 10, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

The model soaked up the sun on the beach with her friends. She posted photos of herself in multiple bikinis and outfits while enjoying the tropical weather.

@jiordyn is such a babe???? DTLA top #siempregolden #tulum A post shared by @siempregolden on May 10, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Tyga and Jodan Ozuna were first linked together last month when they were seen hugging at Seraphina on the Sunset Strip.

Jodan denied dating the rapper on Twitter last month.

“Omg y’all I’m not dating Tyga come on.”

Tyga and Jordan were seen together at the end of April out in Los Angeles, according to Daily Mail. The two were photographed at celebrity hot spot, Beauty & Essex.

The rapper was seen wrapping his arm around the brunette and looked cozy as they got into his sports car and sped off into the night.

Despite her denial, Jordan tweeted back in April a suspicious tweet that read, “When you wanna wake him up but you realize that’s being really selfish. ughhhhhhhh.”

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Kylie Jenner’s Hair Worn Naturally Super Short As She Shows Off New Glam Room For Wigs And Makeup

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Dating For Real? Insiders Say So

Kylie Jenner Broke Met Gala Rules, Took A Co-Ed Celebrity Selfie In The Bathroom

Did Kylie Jenner Photoshop Her Instagram? Reality Star Claims ‘Curved Wall’ Is A Curtain

Kylie Jenner Hugs Male Friend After Holding Hands With Travis Scott At Coachella

Since Tyga’s split with Kylie Jenner last month, the reality star has been linked to rapper, Travis Scott.

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner at the Houston vs. OKC game???? pic.twitter.com/2FVtD1ti97 — Unavailable (@fxshionfits) May 3, 2017

Insiders told E! News that Kylie and Travis were “together for now” and that “they are having fun.”

♥️♥️♥️ #kyliejenner #travisscott #kardashiansisters #kardashianjennerfamily #karjenfan A post shared by sistersKardashianJenner???????? (@karjenfan) on May 10, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Jordan Ozuna previously dated Justin Bieber, according to TMZ. The model hung out with the pop star in 2014 when she was a famous Hooters waitress in Las Vegas.

Do you think that Tyga and Jordan Ozuna are dating and met up in Mexico? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk / Stringer / Getty Images]