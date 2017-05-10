Kailyn Lowry’s scandalous Snapchat photo of herself and a mystery man in bed together may have been the Teen Mom 2 star’s response to a similar photo shared by her new baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

According to a new report, Chris Lopez posted a series of photos of himself and an unnamed woman, who may or may not be his current girlfriend, on Snapchat just days before Lowry posted a photo of herself and another man.

While Kailyn Lowry’s photo was quickly removed due to the backlash it received, Lopez shared a number of allegedly graphic photos with his followers and quickly got the attention of his unborn child’s mother.

“I hope he is figuring his stuff out and making himself happy,” Kailyn Lowry told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on May 9 in response to Lopez’s racy pics.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez dated briefly at the end of last year, and during their short-lived relationship, Lowry conceived her third child.

Kailyn Lowry also shares seven-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and three-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with Chris Lopez has been a hot topic for fans in recent weeks. Since shortly after Lowry’s baby news was confirmed, rumors began swirling in regard to the possibility of Lopez having fathered the child. As fans may recall, Lopez shared a tweet in January in which he spoke of a miracle child. Lowry then mentioned someone named “Chris” on her Instagram page during a live chat with her fans and followers.

While Kailyn Lowry allowed speculation to continue to for several weeks, she ultimately confirmed Chris Lopez had fathered her child on Twitter after OK! Magazine tweeted about her alleged DNA test.

A short time after Lowry’s reveal, Lopez appeared to express his frustration when he shared a meme that featured a man rolling his eyes before slamming his computer shut.

Although Kailyn Lowry is expected to give birth in the coming months, that hasn’t stopped her from sparking romance rumors, and around the time she shared a photo of herself and her mystery man in bed, she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles with the same man.

After confirming her pregnancy months ago, Kailyn Lowry reacted to Jenelle Evans’ tweet of congratulations, which came prior to her announcement, and said that she decided to have another child after experiencing health complications in 2016.

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready,” she wrote. “Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines.”

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief.”

Kailyn Lowry and her family, including her two sons, Isaac and Lincoln, are expected to return to MTV in Teen Mom 2 Season 8 later this year. No word yet on whether Chris Lopez will be a part of the production.

[Featured Image by MTV]