Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Throwback Pics From Bridal Shower For 3-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kim Kardashian shared never-before-seen throwback photos from her 2014 bridal shower in honor of her upcoming three-year anniversary with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian shared the throwback bridal shower pictures with her fans on her official website, kimkardashianwest.com. Only viewers with a paid subscription to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s website had access to the “locked” new photos she had never shared with the public, according to the Daily Mail.

An “amazing” surprise shower.

Kanye West’s wife shared the photos to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her husband of three years. The bridal shower was held back in 2014, and Kim said the shower — planned by her mother and manager Kris Jenner as a surprise — turned out to be “amazing.”

The surprise party was at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Kim posed with her mom in the never-before-seen photo in a white pencil Chanel dress from their 2012 ready-to-wear collection.

“Three years ago, at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, my mom and sisters surprised me and threw me the most amazing bridal shower.”

Kardashian commented that she should have “known something was up” when her mom told her “to wear white.”

“I wore this really cool white Chanel dress that I had been dying to wear.”

Kim’s bridal shower???? @kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian West➰ (@kimdashupdates) on May 10, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

The bridal shower was filmed for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

#SurpriseBridalShower #TonightOnKeepingUpWithTheKardashians A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 31, 2014 at 7:27pm PDT

She also shared another photo of her eating a churro at the shower.

Churros are a must at a bridal shower! Thanks @lorraineschwartz @shellibird1 @allisonstatter @krisjenner @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian #kuwtk #tonight A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 31, 2014 at 5:19pm PDT

“It was all about a French theme, and it was a brunch with the best food—we even had an Eiffel Tower cake! Of course, we had churros too.”

Tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians tonight on E!#LetTheFestivitiesBegin A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 31, 2014 at 7:57pm PDT

Kourtney and Kris were also wearing white, while Khloe opted for black.

Fairytale A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 23, 2015 at 7:15pm PDT

The French theme was perfect, considering the celebrity couple would get married in Paris later that May in from of their pastor, Rick Wilkerson Jr., along with Andre Bocelli singing.

Kim wore a white Givenchy lace gown with a long trailing veil.

#LOVE #TONIGHT #FINALE A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 2, 2014 at 3:38am PDT

Kim and Saint.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two also shared a video of her playing with her son, Saint, on their family vacation to Costa Rica on her website this week.

The family vacation was recently shown on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim x Saint Costa Rica #kimkardashianwest #kanyewest #northwest #SaintWest #west #repost A post shared by Kardashian Kids (@kardashiankds) on May 10, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Kardashian shared that it was “important to me to relax and be with the kids.”

“Growing up, I have such great memories of going on vacation with the whole family and I love that I get to do that with my kids now.”

Trifecta A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Kim also recently shared an adorable snap of Saint on Instagram. The 1-year-old wore a white tank top and blue Adidas shorts.

???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 8, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!

