Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Supported Her Through Pepsi Controversy [Report]

Kendall Jenner’s rumored boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, has reportedly been supportive of the model since they reportedly started dating last year.

According to a new report, ASAP Rocky, who was spotted with Kendall Jenner at last Monday’s Met Gala, has been a rock for Jenner throughout the past several months.

“A$AP Rocky has proven to be a solid rock for [Kendall Jenner],” a source revealed to Hollywood Life on May 8.

“He’s been nothing short of a fabulous boyfriend and supportive friend from the get-go,” the source continued. “He was the first one there to comfort Kendall when the Pepsi commercial backlash hit social media. The first one to cheer her up when things went awry with the Frye Festival, and the first one to console over her Vogue India cover drama.”

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were first linked to one another in February of last year when they were spotted attending Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in New York City. During the event, the rapper posed with Jenner and her family, including her sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner then stepped out with a couple of other men, including singer Harry Styles and Los Angeles Lakers star Jordan Clarkson, and rumors regarding her alleged relationship with ASAP Rocky fizzled out.

Throughout spring of last year, Kendall Jenner appeared to be focusing her attention on Clarkson, and their alleged romance seemed to continue through the early months of summer. Then, in late summer, Kendall Jenner was once again seen with ASAP Rocky, and by the end of the year, they appeared to be involved in a committed relationship.

While the alleged couple still hasn’t confirmed their romance publicly, the Hollywood Life source has shed a little light onto the dynamic of their relationship.

“He has a way of making [Kendall Jenner] forget about her worries and look at the bigger picture. He’s constantly making her laugh, and always reminding her to be grateful for what she does have,” the source said. “A$AP even bought her a Gratitude Journal, to write down ten things she’s grateful for when she’s feeling anxious or stressed out.”

In turn, Kendall Jenner has reportedly become more open to sharing their rumored romance with fans.

Kendall Jenner has been “more comfortable going public with their relationship,” the insider added. “A$AP has really shown his true colors to Kendall, and continues to.”

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky may be keeping their relationship semi-private for now, but when it comes to the future, fans may be seeing more and more of the alleged couple.

“[ASAP Rocky] thinks [Kendall Jenner] is the full package — smart, beautiful, successful, and pretty chill. He’s crazy about her,” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “Kendall loves that he’s established in his career, has a life of his own, and a circle of friends that are very different to hers.”

“Kendall and A$AP will be making red carpet appearances together in the future. They didn’t want to start out under the media glare, so they vowed to take it easy at first.”

“There’s no gold digging or opportunism going on,” the source continued. “They have a really strong mutual respect for each other and their relationship is extremely healthy. Kendall and Rakim are really excited about building a future together, and they are in a really good place.”

