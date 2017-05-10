‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Sheree Whitfield Happy That Bob Whitfield Spoke Out On Abuse?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield decided to rejoin the show after spending a few years away from the franchise. During this time, Sheree worked on finishing her massive mansion and focused on her children.

On the last season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree returned as a friend of the wives, and fans loved her so much that they encouraged her to return. But Whitfield probably didn’t anticipate that her personal life would be showcased as much as it was on this season of the show. Sheree had expressed concerns about her ex-husband before, and while fans only saw the funny side of Bob, Whitfield really questioned whether it was a good idea to take him back.

According to a new Bravo report, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is speaking out about having Bob on the reunion special. During the season, Sheree revealed that Bob had indeed abused her during their marriage but viewers didn’t think that the funny Bob could be violent. But on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, he admitted he had choked her and made a joke about not choking her hard enough. He also told the story of when he considered removing her seatbelt from her when she was sleeping in the car, slamming on the breaks, and then sending her through the windshield. This was shocking for Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers to hear.

But as it turns out, Sheree is happy that her ex-husband decided to speak for himself when it came to the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special. Instead of her speaking out for him and making excuses for his behavior, she was glad that Bob decided to apologize to her and the Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies.

“I am glad that Bob came and had an opportunity to speak for himself. I feel like it provided a great deal of closure for the both of us,” Sheree revealed on her blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that it was nice for Bob to speak out for himself so she isn’t speaking out on behalf of him the entire time.

And it sounds like Whitfield just wants her children to have a good relationship with their father. Surely, they weren’t too pleased to hear about their father plotting to fatally hurt their mother.

“Our main focus is our children. I think we both have come to terms with the fact that anything more than a friendship isn’t in our future. I have definitely found closure and I am FINALLY able to move forward without carrying around the emotional baggage I held on to for so many years,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield pointed out, revealing that Whitfield and Bob have been working on their relationship since they divorced.

Of course, it did seem that Whitfield was ready to give Bob another chance, as he has played a huge role in her life on the previous seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But just because he’s nice now doesn’t mean he has a chance of dating her again. After his shocking revelations, something she had no idea about, she’s made the decision to move and find a new relationship. And people who were hoping that they may get back together surely support her decision.

What do you think of Sheree Whitfield’s story on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Are you surprised that Whitfield should give her ex-husband another chance since he has apologized, or should she move on and find someone else?

