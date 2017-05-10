Maci Bookout recently faced a co-parenting dilemma on Teen Mom OG.

As she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, consider adding more children into their family through adoption, the longtime reality star sat down with her oldest son’s future stepmom, Mackenzie Standifer, to address her ongoing struggles with Ryan Edwards’ parents.

“I think this is where I need your help, because Ryan wants to be everything he should be, but it’s hard because Bentley never stays with him,” Maci Bookout explained, according to a report by OK! Magazine on May 8.

As fans have seen on the show in recent years, eight-year-old Bentley often spends time with Edwards’ parents instead of being at the reality star’s own home.

“Bentley doesn’t want to go to Jen and Larry’s, he’s not four anymore,” Maci Bookout explained. “So being over there to him, he’s alone and there’s nothing to do. He will cry and beg me to not make him to go there.”

“When it comes to Bentley, they are selfish,” she added.

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards’ relationship used to be so strained that she communicated only with his parents, but recently, things between them have gotten better and she’s now hoping Bentley won’t have to spend so much time at his grandparent’s home.

During Monday night’s new episodes of Teen Mom OG, Edwards took a major step when he got down on one knee and proposed to Standifer, who he began dating around this time last year.

Although Maci Bookout hasn’t always gotten along with Edwards’ ladies, her relationship with Standifer appears to be quite healthy and last season, the soon-to-be-married couple was seen sitting down for a chat with Bookout and her husband.

In other Maci Bookout news, the reality star and her husband could soon welcome more children.

“We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” Maci Bookout revealed during a recent interview with People Magazine. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

Maci Bookout already has three children, including eight-year-old Bentley, 23-year-old Jayde, and 11-month old Maverick, but that isn’t stopping her from potentially opening up her home to more kids.

“If we are able to do that then why would we not?” she continued of the possibility of adopting less fortunate children. “Plus, I think introducing our children to something like that and giving them that experience and for other child to be able to have a sibling or healthy relationships with other children … all kids deserve that. If we can give it to them then why wouldn’t we?”

Maci Bookout went on to reveal that she’s seen family members foster and adopt children and she’s also been inspired by Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. As Teen Mom OG fans saw years ago, Lowell and Baltierra chose adoption for their first child, daughter Carly, before ultimately welcoming their second child, daughter Novalee, years later.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney got married in October of last year and share two children together, Jayde and Maverick.

To see more of Maci Bookout and her family, including Ryan Edwards and her children, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

