Fake News Claims Kristen Stewart Wants To Be Batgirl [Debunked]

A fake news report claiming Kristen Stewart wants to be cast in the lead role for the new Batgirl movie has been debunked. According to Gossip Cop, the fake news report originated with an In Touch article that quoted an unidentified source stating it was Stewart’s lifelong dream to play a comic hero. There is no confirmation that Kristen Stewart will play Batgirl, nor is there any indication that she wants to, according to Gossip Cop’s report.

A child actress, Stewart rose to prominence in 2008 when she was cast in the lead role of Bella Swan for the Twilight series. Stewart has garnered numerous nominations and awards for her work and has two upcoming films: Lizzie and Underwater. There is no confirmation that Kristen Stewart will play Batgirl, nor is there any indication that she wants to. According to Gossip Cop, a source close to Stewart revealed the report is fake. Gossip Cop reported the following.

“But Gossip Cop checked in with a reliable source close to Stewart, who exclusively assures us she hasn’t been campaigning for the role of Batgirl. We’re further told by studio insiders that there have been no discussions with the actress about starring in the film. And while it’s entirely possible that Stewart would be open to playing a big-screen superhero, she isn’t attached to this particular film.”

#FanCastFriday: Kristen Stewart as #Batgirl. RT if you agree, reply with who you'd pick instead. pic.twitter.com/K1NbjJfiZO — Geeks versus Nerds (@geeks_vs_nerds) March 31, 2017

Joss Whedon will direct Batgirl as a standalone movie, according to an exclusive interview with Variety. Though Batgirl casting information hasn’t been released, Whedon has stated he is willing to cast someone new. Check the video below for an interview with Whedon and Variety where he addresses Batgirl casting and stated the following.

“I doubt it’ll be a name. I think this is somewhere where you go and find Batgirl and then you cast her. I’m not against movie stars, they’re great, but you need somebody who’s gonna be just right.”

As Joss Whedon has not even begun casting Batgirl and is open to new actresses, the fake news report becomes even less plausible. There are specific details to look at when determining whether a report is a fake news article, a hoax, or an Internet rumor. There are no verifiable quotes that suggest or prove Kristen Stewart is in the running for Batgirl or that she is actively seeking the part. The source quoted in the article cannot be verified or identified and the information from Joss Whedon is at odds with the statements made. Kristen Stewart hasn’t released any information about wanting to play Batgirl, though she did wear a Batgirl tee-shirt in 2013, and seen in the photo below.

There’s no question that Kristen Stewart’s fans would love to see her as Batgirl. Forbes compiled a list of 10 casting picks for Batgirl and Kristen Stewart didn’t make the cut. Mackenzie Foy, who happened to play Stewart’s daughter in the Twilight series was picked. The article’s top pick was Emma Stone. Kristen Stewart is currently filming Underwater and hasn’t committed to another project at this time.

All great but really should be @RealKateDavies 10 Best Casting Picks For Joss Whedon's 'Batgirl' Movie via @forbes https://t.co/2AxxkI2jMS — Nitin (@Maine_Nitin) May 9, 2017

In other recent Kristen Stewart news, the actress and model who has represented Chanel since 2013, landed a new campaign. Stewart will be the face of Gabrielle Chanel fragrance, according to a report by ET. In addition to Stewart’s upcoming movies Lizzie and Underwater, she will premiere the short film and her directorial debut Come Swim at Cannes.

What do you think about the new Batgirl movie? Would you like to see Kristen Stewart in the lead role? While anything is possible, keep in mind that there is nothing verifiable or credible about reports indicating Kristen Stewart is activiely pursuing the role or that she is being considered for it.

