Olivia Pope To Solve Final Problems: ‘Scandal’ Will End After Season 7

Many may not have seen it coming, and this is a problem that Olivia Pope truly can’t solve. However, it looks like the ending of ABC’s Scandal is coming sooner than expected. With only a few episodes remaining in the sixth season and tensions just heating up, it is now being reported that Scandal will come to a conclusion after Season 7.

It is one of the most popular shows on all of television and still gets very good ratings, but nothing lasts forever. With that being said, it seems as if the always expected limited run of Scandal has finally reached its ending point.

According to Michael Ausiello of TV Line, multiple sources have confirmed that the upcoming seventh season of Scandal will be the final one. ABC has yet to comment on anything regarding this news, but it certainly does appear as if Season 7 will be the last.

There are only three episodes left in Scandal Season 6, and that includes the current week, but there has really been nothing said about future seasons. Ausiello reports that a formal announcement regarding the end of the series is expected from ABC sometime on Tuesday.

The ultimate call to end Scandal after one more full season is said to have come from creator Shonda Rhimes and that ABC has accepted that decision.

Fans may wonder why Rhimes would decide to end Scandal after only seven seasons when another of her creations is still going strong. Grey’s Anatomy is in Season 13 and has shown no signs of letting up, but she always intended for Scandal to be short-lived.

Back in 2013, Shonda Rhimes told NPR that Olivia Pope’s story is not without end. As a matter of fact, she already had the ending in mind and knew what she wanted it to be.

“I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told. So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don’t think I’m going to change that… I know how long I think it will be. But we’ll see.”

Now, it seems as if that ending is going to become a reality after just one more season of one of TV’s hottest shows.

Season 6 of Scandal has seen a drop in viewership this season, and it is not yet known if that has played into Rhimes’ decision. The series has averaged 5.7 million viewers per week, which is actually down 20 to 30 percent from Season 4.

Back on April 6, Scandal even hit all-time lows with 5.1 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating. To put that low into comparison, the Season 4 premiere was the all-time series high with 12 million viewers and a demo rating of 3.8.

If this report ends up being true and Scandal does have only one season left, there will need to be a lot of loose ends tied up. Mellie is now the president of the United States, but what will Cyrus do? Fitz’s run as president is almost up, but will he and Olivia finally end up with their happily ever after?

What will become of Huck? Will Charlie and Quinn get married?

Scandal started out as a TV series that saw Kerry Washington star as Olivia Pope, who solves the problems of some high-profile figures in the world. Now, she has dealt with her own share of loss and trouble, but it won’t be around much longer. While ABC has yet to officially comment about it, Michael Ausiello is usually spot-on in his reporting, and it now seems as if Season 7 of Scandal will be the last run of the gladiators.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]