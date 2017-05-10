WWE Rumors: Shinsuke Nakamura Next Feud Hinted At On Current WWE Live House Shows

Shinsuke Nakamura has quickly become a huge star on SmackDowm Live although the WWE is saving his actual in-ring television debut match for Backlash. That match will be against Dolph Ziggler, but it looks like that will be a one-off match and won’t turn into a full blown feud for Nakamura.

411mania reported that the upcoming SmackDown Live WWE house show run is advertising Shinsuke Nakamura will be getting a chance at the United States championship. The upcoming house show on June 26 in Bakersfield, California, has Shinsuke Nakamura scheduled to fight Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Of course, all WWE events, both the house shows and television shows, announce that the lineups and matches are subject to change. There is no guarantee that Kevin Owens will leave Backlash as the United States Champion. He defends the title on that show against AJ Styles.

However, one thing that the WWE uses house shows to do is work on upcoming feuds. An example is the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman feud. The two work together at almost every Monday Night Raw house show despite mostly being kept apart on Raw due to the injury angles. Before this, Braun Strowman was working WWE house shows with Big Show, which paid off in their Raw match from last month.

If Shinsuke Nakamura is working with Kevin Owens on the upcoming SmackDown Live house show circuit, that likely means that the two will end up working together in a feud very soon. Even if AJ Styles wins the United States Championship at Backlash, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens could still feud without the title involved.

This could be an interesting feud as well because Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens missed each other in their NXT runs. Owens was the NXT Champion in 2015 before losing the title to Finn Balor and moving on to Monday Night Raw for his spot on the main roster.

Balor lost his title to Samoa Joe in 2016 and then soon joined Kevin Owens on the main WWE roster. It was in 2016 that Shinsuke Nakamura made his NXT debut and by August he won the NXT title from Samoa Joe. Much like Finn Balor and Kevin Owens before him, Samoa Joe is also on the main WWE roster now.

Over on Monday Night Raw, Samoa Joe and the first ever NXT Champion Seth Rollins are currently feuding, and Joe has also been involved in some tag team matches involving Finn Balor as well. If Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens start feuding on SmackDowb Live, it will mark yet another feud between former NXT champions on the main roster, proving that NXT talent is really starting to take over the biggest spots on WWE cards.

Of course, SmackDown Live fans who don’t watch NXT will get their first chance to see Shinsuke Nakamura wrestle at Backlash against Dolph Ziggler. While Ziggler has been stagnating in recent feuds, he is still one of the top wrestlers in the WWE based on pure talent and should sell the Strong Style of Shinsuke Nakamura well in the match, helping to put over SmackDown Live’s newest star.

Shinsuke Nakamura said when he made his WWE main roster debut that he had some dream matches he was looking forward to. Two of the names that Shinsuke mentioned were AJ Styles and Randy Orton. Bleacher Report even suggested that SmackDown Live might be leading to a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.

There is a lot of time between now and WrestleMania 34 and if Shinsuke Nakamura moves on to Kevin Owens after his Dolph Ziggler feud, he could work his way up to a title match possibly against Randy Orton and then move into the huge match with AJ Styles next year, culminating what would be an amazing rookie year for Shinsuke Nakamura in the WWE.

[Featured Image by WWE]