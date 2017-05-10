The emergence of iPhone 8 leaks and speculation in the rumor mill is in full swing, and little by little, the upcoming flagship device is slowly taking form. While the official design of the highly anticipated device remains unknown at this point, the sheer amount of rumors that are strangely aligning with each other seems to suggest that Apple is well on its way to finalizing the overall form and features of the iPhone 8. These new rumors have recently been brought to life through a CAD render, which depicts the leaked iPhone 8 schematics and design in full 3D glory.

The CAD renders, posted by prolific tech leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer through his equally prolific Twitter handle OnLeaks, depicted what the iPhone 8 might look like based on recent rumors about the device. The images, created by GearIndia, according to the iPhone 8’s leaked schematics and design, features what could be the mobile world’s most accurate glimpse at what the upcoming flagship might look like so far. Needless to say, the CAD render is quite impressive.

One thing that is immediately noticeable from the iPhone 8 CAD render is the fact that the device is extremely compact. Rumors stating that the iPhone 8 would have the same footprint as the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 have been around for months, but the render completely brings this concept to life. As could be seen in the CAD images, which could be viewed in the video below, the device seems to be optimized for one-handed use. This is a huge nod to the classic first-generation iPhone’s design from 2007, as Steve Jobs was particular about the smartphone’s ease of use.

Apart from the compact iPhone 8 form factor that was featured in the rendered CAD images, the front and rear glass panels of the device are also very noticeable, according to an AppleInsider report. The iPhone 8’s glass and metal sandwich design have long been rumored about the device, though just like the upcoming smartphone’s compact form factor, the CAD images have brought the concept to life. Looking at the overall effect of the glass and metal form in the iPhone 8, design cues from the iPhone line over the past decade are very evident, such as the iPhone 6’s curved sides and the iPhone 4’s rear glass panel.

What has really stuck out from the iPhone 8 CAD renders, however, is the device’s camera module. Rumored to be a vertical dual imaging sensor, the iPhone 8’s camera appears to be designed for a very specific purpose. The rationale behind a vertically oriented dual camera design remains a mystery to this day, though avid Apple supporters are speculating that the unorthodox configuration might correspond to the iPhone 8’s AR capabilities; a field that CEO Tim Cook is extremely optimistic about.

This is a tipped leak what means I can't confirm if legit or not but there you have it… #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/6OgASNUDNb — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) April 26, 2017

Others, however, are speculating that the iPhone 8’s primary cameras are oriented vertically in order to capture revolutionary landscape shots. This is entirely plausible too, especially since the iPhone 7 Plus, Apple’s first dual-camera smartphone, headlined its capability to take industry-leading mobile portrait shots, complete with a Bokeh effect. Thus, the iPhone 8 may launch with a special camera feature as well.

The new CAD renders for the iPhone 8 are not all good news for Apple’s fans, however, as the leaked design and schematics also show that the upcoming flagship would have a very notable camera bump at the rear. Considering the compact form factor and the significant size of the vertical dual sensors of the device, the iPhone 8’s camera bump would most likely be more noticeable than ever.

While the CAD renders for the iPhone 8 appears to show what the device might look like based on the current information emerging from the rumor mill, Hemmerstoffer has stated that the design of the upcoming flagship smartphone is most likely not final at this point. After all, Apple is known to manufacture and test multiple prototype designs for its devices before they are fully released. Thus, while these new iPhone 8 renders might be the closest that the mobile community could get to the current design of the Apple flagship based on the most recent leaks and schematics available, the CAD renders would likely prove to be less than a hundred percent accurate when the smartphone finally gets launched later this year.

[Featured Image by Kiichiro Sato/AP Images]