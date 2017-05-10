Molly Cavalli Faked Shark Bite Video, Claims New Report About Viral Porn Star Hoax [Debunked]

When Molly Cavalli’s NSFW video went viral last week, as reported by the Inquisitr, plenty of YouTube viewers of the below video called out the video with claims of it being a fake hoax. The video of Cavalli, titled “Shark Attack – Cam Girl Bitten off Florida Coast,” got lots of attention for Camsoda model Molly, who seemed to have been bitten by a shark after getting into the shark cage.

Beginning with Cavalli in a white see-through swimsuit, the video soon devolves into Molly crying and bleeding.

Warning: The below video of Molly features NSFW footage of Cavalli that might be offensive to viewers.

According to the New York Post, Cavalli contacted a different diving company in Florida and spelled out to the firm how she wanted a fake shark bite to go viral. It’s something that YouTube video viewers had already speculated since the above footage doesn’t show the actual shark biting Molly. Instead, it shows the aftermath of what Cavalli and others had claimed was a shark bite.

As reported by the publication, Molly was in contact with Bryce Rohrer, who owns and operates Florida Shark Diving, prior to her video going viral. Cavalli is being accused of staging her shark bite with the CamSoda website in an effort to make the alleged shark attack go viral and get Molly’s name out in the public.

Molly reportedly told Bryce that she wanted to be a part of the video that featured women in bikinis diving with sharks. Rohrer said he declined to do the film shoot once he learned Cavalli’s plan via text messages, wherein Molly told him that she planned to place the blame on the shark for biting her — but would produce a fake wound.

Rohrer produced a photo of the bite that Molly allegedly suffered, along with claims that Cavalli told him she didn’t want sharks to get a bad name from the news about the fake bite and displayed a photo of the injury to show him that it would be small. Molly wrote that they were planning to do the film shoot the same day she was texting Bryce.

The vice president of CamSoda, Darren Press, claimed that Molly was bitten by the lemon shark when Cavalli swam close to the surface of the water, according to Yahoo7 News.

However, the blame is being taken off the docile lemon sharks and placed on Cavalli’s shoulders.

Molly was able to get a different company to use for the shark encounter for the viral video, which has amassed more than 14 million views on YouTube. Whereas CamSoda claimed Molly had to get 20 stitches for her “shark bite,” the company is now being criticized for the fake stunt.

Bryce called the fake stunt unhealthy and praised sharks as incredible animals.

“I’ve been working with sharks my entire adult career, 300 days a year, I’m on the water diving with sharks. They’re incredible animals, they’re a cornerstone species, meaning they need to be in the oceans at a somewhat healthy level, or else the entire ecosystem literally breaks down. So many people these days are working towards saving sharks and the environment is in such a focus right now…when someone comes up with a fake shark attack it just kind of is a blow to all that work.”

The most recent comments beneath the viral video show people calling out CamSoda and Molly for the fake stunt.

“That is not a shark bite at all. I have no idea what that is but that is not a bite.” “Hmm yeah, I’m calling bull**** where’s the cameraman that was just in the water I wanna see his angle. Funny how they just show her face and then her coming up no wide angle tho.”

[Featured Image by soft_light/Shutterstock]