Animated ‘Deadpool’ TV Show From Donald Glover To Come To FXX

The “Merc with the Mouth” is coming to FXX in the form of a Deadpool animated series co-created by brothers Donald and Stephen Glover.

According to Variety, the as of yet unnamed Deadpool animated television show will have a 10-episode first season, and will be created by Donald Glover, creator of the television series Atlanta, and his brother Stephen Glover, who also works as a staff writer on Atlanta. The Deadpool animated television show will also have Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory as executive producers. No voice actors have been listed for the Deadpool TV show yet.

“How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald, and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth,” said Loeb. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with ‘Legion’ continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

Deadpool has been a fan-favorite character for quite some time. He is practically immortal thanks to a mutation that causes him to be able to heal any injury, even being blown to bits. Deadpool is also clinically insane, hearing voices in his head that present in the forms of two different word bubbles, that are separate from his own, in the comics. Deadpool is able to break the fourth wall of whatever medium he is in, speaking directly to his fans, whether he is in a comic book, a video game, a movie, or anything else. These are just some of the things that make Deadpool an interesting and amusing character.

Deadpool fans were thrilled when the Deadpool movie came out on Valentine’s Day last year. Deadpool is known for his crude humor and love of violence, and the Deadpool movie did not disappoint on that front. Ryan Reynolds played the character of Deadpool in the film, and he proved to be the perfect casting choice. Reynolds embodied Deadpool, not only in the film, but in the promotional period before the movie premiered. He gave fans hope that the Deadpool movie was going to be all that they expected it to be. A second Deadpool movie is in the works right now, and will premiere sometime next year.

The Deadpool animated television series is not Donald Glover’s first experience with Marvel. He is set to appear in the upcoming Marvel film, Spider-Man: Homecomming, which will hit theaters this July. Glover will also appear in Han Solo, the stand-alone Star Wars film, which will premiere in May of next year, and the live-action version of The Lion King, which is to be directed by Jon Favreau.

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta,” said President of Original Programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, Nick Grad, as reported by Deadline. “With the success of Legion, we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

Donald Glover has won a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award for his work on Atlanta, as well as the show’s winning the Golden Globe, AFI, Peabody, and WGA awards, so chances are high that he will be able to do Deadpool justice.

Although Deadpool fans will have to wait until next year to know for certain, it looks as if the new Deadpool animated television series will portray the character more closely to the way he is in the comic books. One thing that fans can be sure of, the Deadpool animated television series that will premiere on FXX will not be a children’s cartoon.

