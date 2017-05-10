‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian And Ava Convicted, Maxie To Surprise Nathan At Nurses’ Ball?

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Julian and Ava will be convicted of their crimes, and Maxie will return to surprise Nathan at the Nurses’ Ball.

Julian and Ava will be caught.

Julian Jerome (William DeVry) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) are both facing uncertain futures, but General Hospital spoilers at Celeb Dirty Laundry revealed that they will be convicted.

This makes General Hospital fans question whether DeVry and West’s contracts will be renewed next season.

Ava will think she is free and clear of being prosecuted for tampering with Morgan Corinthos’ (Bryan Craig) medications, but she will be wrong. Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) will realize that the pills are only half of the dose that he prescribed.

Andre will go back and check his records to make sure he wrote the right prescription, and things will begin to unravel from there.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Ava will face her day in court soon for contributing to Morgan’s death. Ava could be sent to Pentonville, and viewers may only see her occasionally if she is moved to recurring and off contract.

The character could be killed off completely if the General Hospital producers and West cannot come to an agreement. Sonny (Maurice Bernard) could wind up killing Ava for what she did to his son.

TODAY ON #GH… “You are what Jake’s been afraid of all this time.” pic.twitter.com/IkjLoxWttH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 10, 2017

Julian seems to be destined for a life in prison. General Hospital viewers also want Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to be freed from Julian’s violence. However, some spoilers claim he could be offered a deal by prosecutors, so he might not end up in jail for as long as fans think after all.

The deal might be to plead guilty for 10 years instead of facing life in prison.

Maxie to surprise Nathan at the Nurse’s Ball?

Other General Hospital spoilers teased that Maxie will be returning to the soap opera soon. The Nurses’ Ball is usually full of dramatic surprises. Could Maxie (Kirsten Storms) show up and surprise Nathan?

Nathan (Ryan Paevey) has been upset without his wife, but she has chosen to focus on her career instead.

Nina (Michelle Stafford) did offer Maxie her old job, but she didn’t take it. Maxie will soon figure out what is truly important to her and return to Nathan after realizing how much pain she had caused him.

Nathan has his own trouble at home, but that doesn’t mean Nina can’t rely on him for advice. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Zv1xbhiXIO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 9, 2017

Maxie could use her surprise appearance at the Nurses’ Ball as a grand gesture to apologize to Nathan for leaving and shutting him out of their marriage.

Nurse Amy (Risa Dorken) will supposedly stir the pot and is after Nathan’s affections. If he ends up helping her with the Nurses’ Ball, the two could bond and get closer before Maxie has a chance to get back.

Roll out the red carpet and get your first look at this year’s #NursesBall! What secrets are @TheRealStafford spilling to @abc7george?! #GH pic.twitter.com/ggjGkjGzVp — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 9, 2017

Anna’s “chance” encounter with Valentin opens up wounds that barely healed in the first place. How does their connection to the secretive Chimera Project factor into the here and now? #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on May 9, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

What do you want to see happen next on General Hospital? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. EST on ABC.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Staff/Getty Images]