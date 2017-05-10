Javi Marroquin Gets ‘Teen Mom’ Support: Have Co-Stars Chosen Him Over Kailyn Lowry?

Javi Marroquin was heartbroken when he learned that his estranged wife, Kailyn Lowry, didn’t want to work on their marriage. While they had been filming Teen Mom 2, Javi kept saying that he wanted to work on his relationship with her and he wanted to have another baby with her. However, Lowry was already done with the marriage, at least on an emotional level, and she was ready to throw in the towel. Because their marriage is over and they are legally divorced, Javi may not film the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. Marroquin filmed the show because he was married to Lowry, but now that they are divorced, and she’s having a third baby, he could be off the show completely.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he’s doing everything possible to protect his son Lincoln from all of the drama that has been playing out in the media. It is possible that he knows that his parents are on television, but Javi doesn’t want him to be exposed to the rumors about his mother. There have been plenty of rumors, including that she’s dating several guys at once while pregnant and that she doesn’t know who the father is.

Javi Marroquin Admits He & Son ‘Are Better Off’ Without Kailyn After Photo Scandal https://t.co/7X6pEBj9kF pic.twitter.com/U940aIFy3F — Lights and Spectacle (@_LEspectacle) May 10, 2017

“I’ll never expose my son to half of that nonsense,” Javi Marroquin tweeted without being specific about what he was referring to, but many of his followers believed that he was talking about Kailyn Lowry and her possible decision to hook up with other guys while she’s pregnant.

However, Marroquin may not be completely innocent in all of the drama. After his divorce from Kailyn, Teen Mom 2 fans learned that he had started dating again. And in a short period, Marroquin was linked to various women. While he’s single these days, some people think that he should keep Lincoln away from his girlfriends if he really wants to protect his son. And when he was confronted with this, his Teen Mom OG friend Catelynn Lowell came to his defense.

“You introduced him to your new girlfriend after no time at all though? Mistakes happen, concentrate on your relationship with him,” one person pointed out to Javi, to which fellow Teen Mom co-star Catelynn Lowell chimed in with a question, “What gf?”

“The one off the American reality show,” the Twitter follower replied back, to which Lowell added, “The one that he just broke up with? He never introduced Lincoln to her,” and Javi Marroquin added himself, “Facts. Never did.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Are Both Going to Disney… Are They Going Together?! https://t.co/NDSuTNYrOR pic.twitter.com/MP4cWVwisR — Carolina Blanco (@Nnablanko) May 4, 2017

It is interesting that Catelynn is coming to Javi Marroquin’s defense, as she is friendly with Kailyn Lowry. Maybe these Teen Mom stars aren’t taking sides in the divorce, as they want to remain friends with both Marroquin and Kailyn. One can imagine that Lowry doesn’t mind that Catelynn is reaching out and defending Javi when it is in the best interest of their son, Lincoln. However, Kailyn may have an opinion about who Javi dated after their divorce was finalized. And Javi Marroquin is getting some advice from his Teen Mom 2 fans when it comes to dating.

“Just remember to be careful when you meet the right woman and introduce him slowly. Not this crap she is doing, a second person wrote to Javi, revealing that he should be learning from Lowry’s mistakes and focusing on his son instead rather than make headlines about various scandals.

What do you think of Javi Marroquin getting support from a fellow Teen Mom OG star? Are you surprised that Catelynn is defending Javi for dating after his divorce was finalized from Kailyn Lowry?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]