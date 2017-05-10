Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids reportedly want the estranged couple to get back together.

Nearly eight months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce and requested full custody of their children, a report claims the brood — which includes 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — is hoping for a reconciliation.

“In a perfect world, the kids would absolutely love it if mom and dad lived next door to each other,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life on May 10. “That’s what they’ve been asking for. Ideally, what the kids would want is for mom and dad to get back together.”

Angelina Jolie has reportedly purchased the Cecile B. DeMille estate, which is located just a short drive away from her former marital home with Brad Pitt in Los Feliz, California. As TMZ revealed last month, the 41-year-old actress paid somewhere close to the asking price of $25 million for the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home.

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt don’t appear to be anywhere close to a reconciliation, they will be in much closer proximity to one another once Jolie and the kids return to Los Feliz from their rental home in Malibu, California, which is about an hour from Pitt’s current residence.

“The kids seem to think if mom and dad live next door to each other, there will be a greater chance for them reconciling,” the source explained. “They’re still holding out hope that one day they will all be living under the same roof.”

Since Angelina Jolie’s divorce filing in September of last year, Brad Pitt has been restricted to spending limited time with his children. In fact, he may not have spent time with the children at his home at all until early last month when they arrived to Los Feliz for a visit.

As Entertainment Tonight revealed to readers last month, Brad Pitt and his kids reunited at his home on the evening of April 2 for the first time in “a while.” According to a source who spoke to the outlet, the kids may not have been back to the home “since the week before news [of the split] broke.”

The insider went on to reveal that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s former marital home has been quiet in the months since their breakup, aside from the domestic help who visit the home each day.

After Angelina Jolie’s kids left their Los Feliz home in September, a source claimed they were feeling homesick as they adjusted to their new lives without Pitt in Malibu.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

Although Angelina Jolie’s family was known to spend time at several different homes in New Orleans, New York, France, and Los Angeles, the source said it was their Los Feliz mansion that felt most like home for their six kids.

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “Brad has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]