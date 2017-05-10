‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Grills Victoria, Nick Turns Chelsea Down

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack will try to pump Victoria for information, while Nick turns down Chelsea.

Jack questions Victoria

Jack (Peter Bergman) tries to get information out of Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He will purposely bring up Billy’s (Jason Thompson) rekindled relationship with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) before he drills her with questions.

Jack wants to know why Victoria is letting Billy stay at Brash and Sassy. Although Billy is with Phyllis now, Jack still thinks this is personal for Victoria.

You’re in store for one MOTHER of a week next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/qRsSIKHQ3S — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 5, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victoria would admit that she wants to win Billy back. She goes out of her way to be nice to him at the office and has even relaxed on her rules about him visiting the kids.

Victoria tries to show Billy that she has an open mind and that she’s changed. Billy thinks Victoria is uptight and has been too judgemental in the past and although she may try to prove she has mellowed out, she is likely just pretending.

On today’s #YR, Billy wants Brash & Sassy to go Hollywood! pic.twitter.com/TcC6U4ais4 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 10, 2017

Jack will be concerned about her getting hurt in the process and warn her to take caution.

Juliet stirs the pot

On Thursday’s episode (May 11) of The Young and the Restless, Phyllis will go down to Brash and Sassy looking for Billy.

Spoilers hint that Juliet (Laur Allen) will intervene and tell her that he’s gone to Victoria’s house, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

Juliet seems to take pleasure in causing drama for others.

Phyllis and Victoria’s feud is already heated, but this is going to take things to a new level.

Nick turns Chelsea down

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s relationship with Nick is on the rocks. Plus, Jordan was unable to help her track down Chloe with the false passport.

She is going to tell Nick that they need to keep looking for Chloe, but he is going to be very against this.

Chelsea hits a roadblock in her search for Chloe tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/T7uwOFKStd pic.twitter.com/3O9MLjSnpx — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 9, 2017

Nick will turn Chloe down and tell her she needs to move on with her life and get over this whole thing. She needs to focus on more important things in her life.

Chelsea will not be happy to hear this from Nick. How could he ask her to do that? Chelsea feels like she needs to figure out how her best friend was involved in her husband’s death and find out the whole truth before she can move on.

Young and the Restless spoilers have been saying that Adam is still alive, so it is likely that Nick and Chelsea won’t last much longer anyway, TVOverMind reported.

Will Chelsea continue to hunt down Chloe on her own? Or will she enlist help from someone else?

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Tracks Down Chloe, Victoria And Phyllis Fight Over Billy

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah And Hilary Get Nasty, Sharon Discovers Scott’s Secret Life

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Neil Shocks Ashley, Tessa Tricks Nikki

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Strikes Again, Who Will Get Dina’s Company?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Who Forces Billy And Phyllis To Come Out As A Couple?

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Staff/Getty Images]