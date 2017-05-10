Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are facing divorce rumors once again.

Ever since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was robbed in Paris, she and her rapper husband have been faced with allegations of marital tension, the latest of which claims West has reportedly moved out of their shared home in Los Angeles.

“Kanye is back living in his old Hollywood Hills bachelor pad,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on May 10.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in May 2014 after welcoming their first child, daughter North West, now 3, one year prior.

The couple’s second child, son Saint West, arrived in December 2015.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage reportedly became strained at the end of last year after Kardashian’s robbery and West’s breakdown. As fans will recall, the rapper was hospitalized in Southern California in November 2016 after he allegedly suffered a psychiatric emergency hours after canceling his Saint Pablo World Tour.

“This last year has been absolute hell for [Kim Kardashian] and made her realize life is too short. She wants the fairy tale and knows it’s not going to happen with Kanye,” the In Touch Weekly source continued.

Following Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris, the longtime reality star opened up about the ordeal as cameras rolled for the 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As fans have seen, Kardashian spoke candidly about the scary encounter with several men, who robbed her of $11 million worth of jewelry, including a 20-carat diamond ring given to her by West.

A short time later, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly began living separately but maintained a united front publicly.

According to In Touch Weekly, ratings of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are constantly slipping and as Kim Kardashian reportedly experiences a marital crisis, her mother, Kris Jenner, is hoping to cash in “pressuring Kim to discuss her marriage problems” on the show.

According to a second report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly doing better, despite In Touch Weekly‘s claim, and have done their best to keep their two kids away from their past issues.

“The kids are so young that they didn’t really feel like anything was too different,” a source close to West explained to People Magazine earlier this month.

A second source said the couple has “been able to process things and move past them, and are very ready for what’s next and not be so focused on the mess that was last year. They’re in a much better place.”

“Both Kanye and Kim have done all they can to shield the kids from this all,” said the source close to West. “There was no fighting in front of the kids.”

Although the People Magazine report suggested Kim Kardashian and Kanye West weren’t currently headed for divorce, Kardashian infamously appeared solo at last Monday’s Met Gala in New York City.

family A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

In recent months, Kanye West hasn’t been seen much publicly. Instead, he’s allegedly been focused on his upcoming new album and his kids.

“He’s happy when he’s with them,” said People Magazine‘s source. “The kids are happy and well-adjusted, and that’s the priority.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have remained silent regarding the recent rumors regarding an alleged split.

To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, including husband Kanye West, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]