Amy Schumer Movie ‘Snatched’ Fails To Amuse Critics

Amy Schumer’s new movie, Snatched, is getting rough reviews from critics.

Reviews for Snatched are coming in and it’s not exactly pretty. Many film critics are stating that the film simply isn’t funny or smart enough to make for an entertaining experience. The film does have a few positive reviews, but based on many of the early reviews that have come in so far, things are not looking good.

“Your enjoyment of this neo-colonialist comedy caper masquerading as mommy-and-me time will depend on how often you like to see that assessment demonstrated,” says The Village Voice. “The noxious self-absorption of straight white women that Schumer has sent up so blisteringly on her Comedy Central show is extolled more than it is lampooned.”

“Though this movie ostensibly celebrates the spirit of adventure and openness to experience, it takes no risks and blazes no trails. It’s ultimately as complacent, self-absorbed and clueless as its heroine, and not always in an especially amusing way,” says The New York Times.

“With her second major film role, Schumer needed to show her range – can she play anything other than a directionless, oversexed thirtysomething who drinks too much but learns a few valuable life lessons before the credits roll? On this evidence, um, no,” slams TimeOut.

Snatched, which co-stars Goldie Hawn in her first film role in 15 years, centers on Emily (Schumer), a woman who gets dumped by her boyfriend and convinces her mother, Linda (Hawn) to go on an exotic vacation with her, during which things go horribly wrong. Some critics were not happy about this being Hawn’s big comeback, having last been seen in 2002’s The Banger Sisters.

“[Hawn’s] half-committed performance here, however understandable, suggests she may have regretted the decision to end her semi-retirement,” The Village Voice elaborated.

“An actress like Hawn needs actual jokes (which the film never really provides) and the rest of the movie feels forced,” says the Newark Star-Ledger. “Only in its closing moments, when we catch Hawn dancing at a party, are we reminded of her genuine vibrancy and warmth.”

It’s not all bad, though, with Rotten Tomatoes having the film at 40 percent as of Wednesday morning. Collider is especially positive about Snatched, raving, “Everyone acquits themselves well, and while it may not be a game-changer, it shouldn’t have to be. It’s a painfully funny comedy that has a good heart at its center. That’s more than enough.”

The mostly negative reviews for Snatched are very different from the reviews for 2015’s Trainwreck, Schumer’s previous film. The boozy comedy scored an impressive 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and actually hailed major awards attention, with nominations at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards and the Writers’ Guild of America Awards. Schumer would win the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy for her leading performance as Amy Townsend.

Schumer’s star rose astronomically in 2015 during the third season of her Comedy Central sketch comedy show, Inside Amy Schumer. Through covering topical subjects about the double standards women have to face in modern culture, she became a sensation and won an Emmy for Best Variety Sketch Series. However, 2016 saw Schumer’s buzz fade slightly. The actress ran into controversy for comments on gun control and accusations of stealing jokes. Schumer has stayed relatively out of the spotlight in 2017 until the release of Snatched.

Snatched also stars Christopher Meloni, Ike Barinholtz, Joan Cusack, Wanda Sykes, Óscar Jaenada, Randall Park, Tom Bateman and Kate Dippold, who also wrote the film’s screenplay. The film was directed by Jonathan Levine, whose past credits include 50/50, The Wackness and Warm Bodies.

Snatched is scheduled for release in theaters on Friday.

