BowWowChallenge: Bow Wow Posts Instagram Photo Of Private Plane, Caught On Twitter Flying Commercial [Photos]

Bow Wow doesn’t seem to be having a great year when it comes to Bow Wow’s social media accounts, such as Twitter and Instagram. Only a few months ago, Bow Wow got plenty of heat, as reported by the Inquisitr, for the Twitter account named “Shad Moss (Bow Wow)” publishing a tweet that claimed Bow Wow would “pimp” First Lady Melania Trump and force Mrs. Trump to work for Bow Wow and Snoop Dogg-Lion. Bow Wow’s Twitter account told President Donald Trump to “shut up” at that point, back on March 15.

Then there were the earlier social media hoaxes that claimed Bow Wow was dead. Now Bow Wow is back in the spotlight for an Instagram photo that was posted to the Instagram account named “Shad Moss,” as seen below. The photo featured two Mercedes Benz vehicles and a private jet that was tagged with the Instagram location “PDK – Dekalb Peachtree Airport.”

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

As of this writing, the photo from two days ago is still live on Bow Wow’s Instagram account. The Instagram photo came with a description that claimed it was “travel day” for Bow Wow. Bow Wow wrote that he had to go on a press run to New York City to promote his appearances on the show Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

The appearance of the luxury vehicles and the private plane made it seem as though Bow Wow was about to board the private plane and head off to New York City. However, a contrasting photo posted to Twitter soon went viral. If the Twitter photo of Bow Wow on a commercial flight had never appeared, the Instagram photo that Bow Wow posted may have largely gone unnoticed.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old Bow Wow was caught in a lie when the below photo of Bow Wow on a commercial jet appeared.

Bow Wow called out after posting pic of 'his' private jet before being snapped flying COMMERCIAL https://t.co/ahYB6ax0Q2 pic.twitter.com/NS7szxBvpP — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 10, 2017

Now that Bow Wow’s Instagram photo has been exposed as a private plane lie, and Bow Wow has been photographed flying out of Atlanta on a commercial flight, the hashtag #bowwowchallenge has been going viral in the wake of the exposure.

“Fake it like Bow Wow and Tweet like a millionaire.”

The Twitter hashtag has a description that urges other Twitter users to pretend they are richer than they are, as is alleged Bow Wow did.

Byrrrroooooon Byrooooon you don't have a private jet Byron pic.twitter.com/FJRgdIQy77 — The Instigator (@AmBlujay) May 10, 2017

Bow Wow was on his way to New York to appear on The Wendy Williams Show.

However, Bow Wow got more attention than he bargained for when Twitter users like the one below found the real source of the photo Bow Wow posted to Instagram.

Bow Wow is getting the following reactions from users on Instagram, with some folks asking Bow Wow why the photo is still live on his Instagram account.

Others are viewing the exposure as a teachable moment for all social media users to not “fake the funk” and pretend as though they are living amazing lives that they aren’t really living.

Went to pick up a coffee now am on my way to work, time ain't on my side ????????#bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/j7bIQEV3fW — Chris Modikoe. (@123_Zee_) May 10, 2017

While some of Bow Wow’s fans are defending him on Instagram, others are leaving comments calling Bow Wow “fake news.”

“Will y’all let this man live? Everybody do a little flexing. One thing for sure, he’s not broke…but wait, didn’t he say he’s not black?? Now idk if I want to take up for him!!! Lol. Poor Shad Moss.” “Fraud.” “You are fake news.” “LMAOO but why do y’all care if he’s on a private jet or whatever? Let him live.. he still got more money than y’all, and most y’all can’t even book trips with your paycheck. Most y’all don’t even know how it feels to be in the air, so get off him. How bout that. Now @shadmoss keep doing you.”

