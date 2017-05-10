Tinsley Mortimer Calls Out Sonja Morgan’s Lies: Is There A Problem Not Being Discussed?

Tinsley Mortimer is the newest housewife to join The Real Housewives of New York. Tinsley is known as a socialite, but her past arrest seems to be stealing the spotlight as she’s meeting the wives. There are some wives that Mortimer already knows, including Luann D’Agostino and Sonja Morgan, but the other wives don’t really mind her previous arrest. Tinsley thought that she had Sonja in her corner, so she was surprised to hear Morgan talk about Mortimer behind her back because she went out with mutual friends. And in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, Tinsley points out all of the things that Sonja may have embellished.

According to a new Bravo report, Tinsley Mortimer revealed that Morgan might have embellished the truth slightly to make her look like the victim. Tinsley reveals that Sonja made it seem like she was a servant to Mortimer, who was living with her at the time. However, Tinsley felt that Sonja wanted her to go above and beyond to serve her, as she was living with her. It sounds like Morgan may have treated Mortimer as one of her interns when she was living with her.

“OK, and for the record, Sonja was not personally pressing my pillow cases, nor do I remember her bringing me salads. Hmmmm! I’m starting to get a vibe here that Sonja might have some issues with me of which I was totally unaware,” Tinsley Mortimer explains in her Bravo blog, revealing that Sonja may have stretched the truth on the show, as she didn’t do all of the things that she said on the show.

Mortimer reveals that she has made every effort to show Sonja just how thankful she has been for getting a bed to sleep in and a place to stay while transitioning back to the big city. So Tinsley was surprised to learn that Morgan was talking about her behind her back. Mortimer doesn’t understand why Sonja feels the need to slam Tinsley for her behavior. All Tinsley did was go out for dinner with Dorinda Medley and Luann D’Agostino without Sonja and then hang out with a group of mutual friends.

“I always try to let her know how grateful I am to her and tell everyone of her generosity…she KNOWS this! So why does she feel it’s necessary to expose or embarrass me to others? Sure do wish she would come to me and not talk behind my back. Why did she say I need a babysitter to Carole? And just because I am living with her, am I now supposed to be serving her drinks? Wait! Did I just move into her townhouse or did I mistakenly join a sorority? This somehow feels like freshman hazing to me,” Tinsley Mortimer continues in her Bravo blog, revealing that she’s surprised that Sonja is stretching the truth so much and saying such horrible things about her behind her back.

It is possible that Morgan wanted Tinsley to offer up some help while she was living with her as if she was one of her interns. And maybe Sonja didn’t want Mortimer to do things without her, such as go out for dinner even though she had been invited by Dorinda and Luann. So, is there a problem lurking beneath the surface? Possibly, as Tinsley Mortimer is friendly with people who Sonja don’t get along with. And maybe she feels threatened by Mortimer bonding with the other ladies.

What do you think of Tinsley Mortimer’s blog post about Sonja Morgan? Do you think Sonja is lying about Tinsley because she feels left out and betrayed by her co-stars?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for alice + olivia]