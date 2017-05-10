Who Will Be The Next FBI Director? Odds Set After Trump Announces Comey Firing, Early Candidates Revealed

Who will be the next FBI Director? That’s what millions of folks in the United States want to know! With tons of speculation and the never ending rumor list of candidates already growing on who will take over for the recently fired James Comey, one can only wonder what is real and what is speculation at this point.

According to a USA Today report, James Comey was supposed to have at least six more years in his term as FBI director. Now that he’s been released of his duties by President Trump, the White House has launched a search to replace him.

Some of the most discussed names that are coming up to replace Comey as the new FBI Director are names that most of the public may already be very familiar with, especially since we are just getting over a Presidential election in which they were very involved with. While President Trump likes to solve things and make decisions promptly, replacing Comey is a big task.

Many people in Washington on both sides of the aisle weren’t all that happy when then President Obama named Comey as the new Director of the FBI. Even some faithful Democrats believed that former FBI agent Mike Rogers should have been seriously considered before Comey. Rodgers was the favorite of the FBI Agents Association, which is a group that is made up of 13,000 current and former agents.

“Chairman Rogers exemplifies the principles that should be possessed by the next FBI director,” then-FBIAA President Konrad Motyka said at the time, announcing the association’s support for Rogers. “His unique and diverse experience as a veteran FBI agent and member of Congress will allow him to effectively lead the men and women of the bureau as they continue their work to protect our country from criminal and terrorist threats.”

While people can debate whether President Obama made the right or wrong choice, it is irrelevant now. While no one can turn back the hands of time, all that matters at this point is that the next selection to run the FBI is a good one.

If you could play President for a day, who would you select for this all important job?

The people at Paddy Power online sports book have spoken on which candidates they believe have the best odds of winning the position as the new FBI Director, and one of them may surprise you. Yes, Paddy Power is taking wagers on not only who will be the next FBI Director, but who will be the next in line for President Trump to fire.

After James Comey got the boot last night, who will be the next member of the Trump Admin to get the sack? https://t.co/MWv95sE0qB pic.twitter.com/5LpRNDlu1v — Paddy Power Politics (@pppolitics) May 10, 2017

First of all, the overwhelming favorite to become the new man in charge of the FBI is Trey Gowdy. Listed at 5/4, Gowdy is the heavy favorite to take over as the new FBI director.

CNN indicates that selecting the South Carolina Republican and former federal prosecutor would electrify Trump’s Republican base.

Almost immediately after Comey’s departure went public, right wing blogs and websites jumped at the chance to push Gowdy into the position. Gowdy became a household name after he was appointed to lead the committee looking into Clinton’s handling of the 2012 Benghazi attack – and had no problem asking those involved very tough questions.

Others on the Paddy Power list of odds favorites include former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Presidential candidate and current Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie.

How about a super long shot to lead the FBI into 2020 and beyond? If you are a fan of The Simpsons, you may be hoping for this to really happen!

Chief Wiggum is officially on the odds board at Paddy Power at 500/1 odds. While it is impossible for a mythical cartoon character to become the next the next Director of the FBI, you can really wager on it happening. Even if Chief Wiggum was asked to take on the job, he most likely would rather stay in Springfield and eat donuts with Homer and the gang!

