Watch Atletico Madrid Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, 2nd Leg Of UEFA Champions League Semifinal

Real Madrid will play for a shot at repeating as UEFA Champions League champions on Wednesday when they face crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their semifinal showdown carrying a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead, after a hat trick by superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo carried the reigning kings of Europe through the first leg of the semifinal, which itself was a rematch of last year’s Champions League Final.

Whichever Madrid side wins on Wednesday, the opponent this year will be Italian giant Juventus, who easily surpassed French Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco on a 4-1 aggregate score after a 2-1 win in Turin on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid must win Wednesday’s match by a 4-0 score to advance. If the Atleti allow a single goal to the offensive machine that is Real, Atletico will need a seemingly impossible 6-1 win, due to the away-goals rule. But Real Madrid has not been on the losing end of a clean sheet in their last 60 matches across all competitions, and have not lost a match by more than a single goal all season, making Atletico’s required feat appear all the more hopeless.

To find out how to watch a live stream, with English or Spanish language commentary, of the Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, May 10.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, and in the United States, fans can catch the live stream starting at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

Watch full highlights of the convincing Real Madrid first leg victory over Atletico Madrid in the video below.

When Atletico Madrid face what appears to be an unachievable task, the Atleti will have an extra shot of motivation, playing their final European contest at the 56-year-old Vicente Caleron venue, which will greet the wrecking ball after this season concludes.

Can Atletico Madrid under Manager Diego Simeone stage what would be the greatest comeback in Champions League history by scoring a 4-0 win over powerhouse Real Madrid in their second-leg match on Wednesday? Or will defending UEFA Champions League cup holders Real Madrid secure a chance to win back-to-back trophies in Europe’s elite club competition? To find out, watch the Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg showdown from 55,000-seat Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid, Spain, with streaming video offered by Fox Sports Go at this link, or by downloading the Fox Sports Go app to watch on tablet, computers, and smartphones. Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Atletico Madrid Vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League semifinal match stream live on their full-size television screens.

A Spanish-language live stream can be found via WatchESPN at this link, or on the WatchESPN app for smartphone, tablets and set-top devices.

UEFA Champions League Fans in the United States without cable login credentials can watch the Atletico Vs. Real clash legally and for free on Sling TV, by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the UEFA Champions League match. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

YouTube TV, which comes with a one-month free trial and is available in several major U.S. cities, also includes Fox Sports One and the Madrid Champions League second-leg derby, with signup available at this link.

In the United Kingdom, fans can view a live stream of the Atletico Madrid Vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League semifinal second-leg match exclusively on the BTSport.com website or by downloading the BT Sport app for mobile devices. The BTSport.com live stream, which will be available only inside the United Kingdom, can be accessed by clicking on this link.

[Featured Image by Lars Baron/Getty Images]