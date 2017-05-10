Sonja Morgan Getting Married? ‘RHONY’ Star Could Marry On The Show

Sonja Morgan is still filming The Real Housewives of New York, but she is finally moving on from her divorce. Morgan got divorced in 2006 from John Adams Morgan and she discussed it on the show because she was waiting for a divorce settlement. Sonja even went to court to see if she could get child support for their daughter while she was filming the show and she was surprised that her ex-husband wouldn’t even look at her. Maybe he doesn’t like the way she’s carrying herself on The Real Housewives of New York. However, Sonja is now revealing that she’s ready to start dating again and she definitely has marriage on her mind.

According to a new Bravo report, Sonja Morgan is now revealing that she is keen on getting married again but it took her a while to get there. On The Real Housewives of New York this week, Sonja revealed that she has two piles of guys; guys who are good for a night on the town and a pile of guys who are good for marriage. And it sounds like her guy, “Frenchie” – 39-year-old hotelier who splits his time between NYC and France – falls in the fun pile rather than the marriage pile. In an interview with Bravo, Sonja explains that she does plan on getting married again.

Still have marks on my face from sleeping in, but just finished my lashes w #karolinabulaartistry. I had to grow mine out. Finally! #beauty pic.twitter.com/zLi3RbXPNk — Sonja Morgan (@SonjatMorgan) May 5, 2017

“I definitely want to be married again, but I wasn’t ready before. You know I had a 5-year-old daughter living at home [when I got divorced]. She’s now 16, off to boarding school and my businesses, my hands were tied with the Chapter 11 reorganization and the movie lawsuit and now that’s done. I had just started new businesses. I don’t want to go into a relationship with the guy thinking he has to take care of me,” Sonja Morgan has revealed, according to Bravo, sharing that she does have an idea of what she wants in a husband.

“I definitely don’t want to go live with some guy. When I married my husband, I had to be on sure footing because these are very strong men and they will steamroll you. So now I’m ready. Now I feel like I can participate in a relationship as a real partner,” Sonja Morgan explains, revealing that she’s finally ready to find the right person.

Over the past couple of years, Morgan has dated various men, including Thomas D’Agostino. But Sonja hints that it has taken her a while to move completely on from her ex-husband and it has taken her time to deal with the emotional outcome of her divorce. But Morgan is looking for love and she needs a man who understands all aspects of her life, including her daughter and her business ventures.

@SonjatMorgan????????

Best quote ever aired last night.????????

"There r guys that u sleep with, & guys that u marry,

THEY ARE TWO DIFFERENT PILES."???????? pic.twitter.com/nXhrNuiCm4 — Collette????Clover (@alloverclover) May 4, 2017

“Someone who respects me and understands who I am and where I come from and where I’m going,” Sonja Morgan explains to Bravo, adding, “And who wants to go in the same direction as me. Someone who obviously likes to travel. Someone who’s international, cultured, educated. Someone who polishes the rough edges on me.”

So while Morgan isn’t getting married these days, she is thinking about a relationship that could turn into a marriage. And she clearly has some points on a checklist that need to be met. And if she does meet him on the show, could she film the wedding on The Real Housewives of New York? Possibly, as she loves showcasing just how fabulous her life really is.

What do you think of Sonja Morgan’s desire to get married again? Do you think she should film her wedding on The Real Housewives of New York if she does find the right man while on the show?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]