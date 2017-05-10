WWE News: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wants To Run For President?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a very interesting career since he left the WWE. As countless WWE news reports have confirmed, The Rock has enjoyed success as an actor, author, and People‘s Sexiest Man Alive. But the latest WWE news reports have confirmed that there’s a title that Dwayne Johnson has yet to receive, but wants to receive now, and that is President of the United States.

Now, while some people are apoplectic about the fact that a wrestler wants to be President, let’s remember that Jesse “The Body” Ventura went from wrestler to governor. Let’s also remember that our current President, Donald Trump, is in the WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to wrestling. Is it really that much of a stretch?

The Rock Completely Disagrees With Trump�s Travel Ban: ‘I Believe in Inclusion�

According to the latest WWE news from The Independent, although Dwayne Johnson hasn’t made a formal declaration of throwing his hat into the ring for the Presidency, he does want to give back to the country that gave him so much.

“I care DEEPLY about our country… and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring. Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country.”

Meanwhile, the latest WWE news from Time Magazine suggests that, perhaps in a way to make room for his potential Presidential run, The Rock has begun making statements that are highly critical of President Trump.

Specifically, according to the outlet, The Rock has denounced the so-called “Travel Ban” that Trump has put into place in an attempt to keep terrorists out of the country. (The “Travel Ban” has subsequently been blocked by federal district courts, who have declared the ban unconstitutional.)

“I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment… It grew to heartache, it grew to a great deal of pain, it grew to a great deal of confusion, and it had a lot of people scrambling.”

And while The Rock only initially thought about running for President in passing, according to the latest WWE news from GQ, he’s now seriously considering a run.

The outlet spoke to the star, who is currently doing promo for the upcoming Baywatch film, and he confirmed that he’s readying himself for a possible battle should he run for the highest office in the land.

“A year ago,” he says, “it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant—’We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'”

It should be interesting to see if this is all just talk, or if we really will have a President Dwayne Johnson in the future.

