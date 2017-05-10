‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Trailer Talks Of ‘Sticky Fingers’ And ‘Filthy Mouths’

Netflix has debuted a chilling new trailer for House of Cards Season 5, which shows Frank Underwood hungry for even more power in U.S. politics.

At one of the most turbulent times of U.S. politics – during Donald Trump’s presidency – Netflix has American people all fired up about the upcoming Season 5 of House of Cards.

Following the release of new teaser photos from House of Cards Season 5, Netflix debuted the new 80-second long trailer that shows that Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood is going to retain his presidency at any cost.

The trailer, which shows President Frank Underwood hungrier for power than ever, also drops a few hints about Frank’s bisexuality, according to the Independent.

The new House of Cards trailer shows President Frank Underwood and First Lady Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, preparing for the upcoming Presidential election 2016, which – in the real world – saw Republican candidate Donald Trump emerge victorious.

While House of Cards is said to be a TV series that has no relation to modern U.S. politics, Newsweek noted that the influence of Trump’s presidency is “pretty apparent” in the new House of Cards Season 5 trailer.

The influence of Trump is pretty apparent in new “House of Cards” trailer https://t.co/MQAiVMyhiY pic.twitter.com/XUud87NoV5 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 2, 2017

The House of Cards Season 5 new trailer was made in the form of President Frank Underwood’s address to his wife Claire Underwood.

Saying that American people “don’t know what’s best for them,” Frank Underwood tells Claire that he does know “exactly what they need” before comparing American people to “little children.”

“We have to hold their sticky fingers and wipe their filthy mouths. Teach them right from wrong. Tell what to think and how to feel and what to want.”

In what seems like a dictatorship-fueled speech, Frank Underwood continues by saying that American people even “need help writing their wildest dreams” as well as “crafting their worst fears.”

“Lucky for them, they have me. They have you.”

It seems that Frank Underwood and Claire Underwood are dead-set on sticking around in the Oval Office for quite a while, despite their upsets in the past seasons of House of Cards.

We’ve seen the first episode of House of Cards season 5, here are some spoiler-free thoughts https://t.co/an697qMH67 pic.twitter.com/uiitHWZKXd — Indy TV (@TheIndyTV) May 9, 2017

The new House of Cards Season 5 trailer also shows that Frank Underwood believes he’ll be the President for the next six terms.

“Underwood, 2016. 2020. 2024. 2028. 2032. 2036. One nation, Underwood.”

While Frank Underwood’s approval rating has been plummeting in past House of Cards seasons, the new trailer for Season 5 seems to suggest that the President is ready to use dirty, violent methods in order to retain his presidency.

Apart from Spacey’s Frank Underwood and Wright’s Claire Underwood, the new House of Cards Season 5 trailer also shows the return of several characters, including Doug Stamper, Will Conway, Tom Yates, and Catherine Durant.

House of Cards Season 5 debuts on Netflix on May 30.

On January 20, the same day as Trump’s inauguration, Netflix dropped a quick teaser for House of Cards Season 5, showing students recited the Pledge of Allegiance with the camera being focused in on parts of the American flag.

As the camera zooms out at the end of the short clip, the American flag is seen hanging upside down in front of the Capitol Building. The distressing short teaser for House of Cards Season 5 was captioned by the official House of Cards Twitter account as, “We make the terror.”

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

House of Cards fans are still puzzled over who the showrunners are trying to reference in the show – the Trumps or the Clintons. Last year, fans were confident that Claire Underwood was meant to play a bigger role in the Netflix series if Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election.

But with Trump’s surprise election victory, House of Cards Season 5 may bring its focus back to Frank Underwood, and make his presidency as ominous as Trump’s presidency. In fact, the new trailer, which features Spacey’s creepy narration, is already doing just that.

