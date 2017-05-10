Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have reportedly split after less than four years of marriage and the Real Housewives of Miami star may be ready to move on.

Although Joanna Krupa has yet to address her alleged split from the Miami nightclub owner, she was photographed out with a mystery man on Tuesday, May 10, just one day after her reported plans for divorce were revealed.

On May 10, the Daily Mail shared photos of Joanna Krupa and an unidentified man leaving Beverly Hills hotspot Mr. Chow, where they reportedly enjoyed a meal with another woman before getting into a dark sedan together.

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have reportedly been separated since late last year and the model’s final photo with Zago online was shared on Instagram on November 24.

Around the time her alleged split was reported, Joanna Krupa shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

“A positive attitude is the key to happiness,” she wrote. “Always set your goals high and never be afraid of failure…. if u don’t try you will never know. Surround yourself with happy, warm humble and genuine people.”

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago chronicled their often rocky romance during episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami, which aired on Bravo TV from 2011 to 2013 and later showcased their wedding on the show for its Season 3 finale.

Their wedding special, which was filmed in Miami in June 2013 and attended by their co-stars, ended up being the very last episode of the series.

A few months later, Joanna Krupa spoke out about the possibility of starting a family with Zago.

“I would love to have twins, a boy and a girl. Wham, bam and be done. But not quite yet. I’m still selfish,” she said during an interview with People Magazine. “As a mom you have to give your love and attention to your child, and I’m not ready to unleash the selfless part of me.”

That said, Joanna Krupa appeared to be quite certain that she would one day welcome a child.

“I don’t want to regret [not doing it] two, three years down the line, when I’m trying to have kids, in case for some reason I’m infertile,” she continued. “I would never forgive myself.”

Joanna Krupa went on to reveal that she had frozen her eggs with the full blessing of Zago. As she explained, Zago was all for her doing so because they weren’t yet ready to settle down and start a family but wanted a security blanket for their future.

Although Joanna Krupa didn’t want kids months after her wedding, she seemed to have a change of heart just one year ago.

“We’ve been talking about it more and more the last couple of months,” Joanna Krupa told The Daily Dish last March. “I started mentioning it and bringing it up to him after the holidays because I realized how amazing he is. Like when my girlfriend came over with her son and daughter, the way he was playing with the kids, the pure happiness that came out of him and the smile — and you can just see he’s ready.”

Joanna Krupa went on to tell the outlet that she and Zago would be planning to start a family “within the next year.”

“He wants to do back-to-back children, but I’m like, ‘Hey dude, let’s focus on the first one. Let’s see how the pregnancy goes. It’s my body. Let me decide,'” she added.

