WWE Rumors: Did ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Confirm That He’ll Not Be Coming Back To The WWE?

The WWE, as of late, has a habit of bringing back old superstars from the days of yore to help boost the ratings of otherwise-fledgling shows. However, the latest WWE rumors suggest that their attempts to bring back “Stone Cold” Steve Austin are all in vain. Apparently, the former wrestling superstar and commentator feels that returning to full-time status at the company that made him famous/infamous isn’t something that he’s interested in doing right now, for a number of (valid, we think) reasons.

According to the NY Post‘s latest round of WWE rumors, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin went on Lillian Garcia’s podcast to talk about his potential future with the WWE. Garcia, who was a former ring announcer, asked Austin why he wouldn’t consider re-joining the WWE full-time.

His response is one that has been echoed by wrestlers over and over again.

“It’s like when I was still in the WWE and my days before that because I give or take have been in the business thirteen or fourteen years until my neck crapped out and I got out of the business, I loved being on the road back in the day. My point is, you know when you’re in the business of being on the road with the WWE, you’re a road warrior and that’s what you do. That’s your life, and you love it. And I’m very passionate about the business, it’s what I wanted to do with my life, it’s the only thing I wanted to do. I didn’t want to come out here and get into acting, I did it because I had to get out of the business of pro wrestling. … When you turn back into what I call ‘civilian mode,’ you know, you kind of lose all that interest in traveling.”

For what it’s worth, even though Austin won’t be making a return to the ring, he seems to have respect for some of the new crop of superstars. According to the latest WWE rumors from Sportskeeda, he’s a big fan of Roman Reigns.

The outlet reports that Austin believes that, even though Roman Reigns is a bit “down and out,” he’s not going to be “out” for very long. In fact, he believes that Roman Reigns is a superstar and that he’ll soon be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of his time.

“I think Roman Reigns is going to be a big star — he’s a star right now, but he’s going to be a big star if he just keeps going down the road that he’s going and he’s going to figure it all out he’s not necessarily just a natural to the business, but he’s very, very good and he’s only going to get better”

And there’s another reason why “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won’t return to the ring full-time: because the stunts almost killed him. Specifically, according to the latest WWE rumors from Bleacher Report, he refers to the time of the infamous “Monster Truck” stunt, where breathing in the fumes almost killed him. He said that he was saved by a split second and that if he hadn’t gone out when he did, he most certainly would have died.

[Featured Image by WWE]