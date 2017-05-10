Stephen Colbert, Was That A Homophobic Slur Aimed At Trump?

Stephen Colbert may have gone too far with homophobic jokes about U.S. President Donald Trump, igniting hashtags #FireColbert and #CancelColbert on social media.

Stephen Colbert mocks Trump’s letter firing Comey: ‘Does everything have to be about him?’ https://t.co/WEe32s1aTM pic.twitter.com/yEgvB1Hw7x — Ashley Richardson (@iashleyrichards) May 10, 2017

Stephen Colbert, who has never filtered what he says about Donald Trump, is in hot water for his homophobic slur aimed at Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Social media is up in arms after Stephen Colbert’s controversial homophobic line during his Late Show last Monday night – saying that the only thing Donald Trump’s mouth is good for is “being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster” – prompting a furious response on social media that it may be time for Colbert to retire, #FireColbert, or #CancelColbert.

The homophobic line aimed at Trump came during Stephen Colbert’s opening monolog, in which the Late Show host slammed the POTUS for abruptly ending his Face the Nation interview with CBS News’s John Dickerson after the latter asked about Trump’s claims that the former President Barack Obama had wiretapped him.

Stephen Colbert, also a CBS employee, was so annoyed at Donald Trump for calling fellow CBS employee’s program “Deface the Nation,” that he may have gone too far in his homophobic slur aimed at Trump.

With the Washington Examiner wondering how “low standards have fallen that this sort of trash actually made it past CBS’ producers,” Stephen Colbert is being accused of homophobia, while social media users are urging CBS to #FireColbert or #CancelColbert or they would boycott the network.

With that controversial homophobic joke about Donald Trump’s mouth being Putin’s “c*ck holster” came a giant avalanche of other remarks about Trump, including that the POTUS attracts “more skinheads than free Rogaine,” that he has “more people marching against you than cancer,” and that Trump talks “like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head.”

Stephen Colbert’s homophobic Trump joke comes at about 11:45 in the video above and shows the Late Show audience clapping in delight after Colbert delivered the highly controversial joke. The video boasts nearly seven million views and is one of the most trending videos on YouTube.

The homophobic line aimed at Donald Trump and Putin saw social media explode with outrage, with many demanding to #FireColbert and #CancelColbert, the two hashtags that have been trending on Twitter since Stephen Colbert’s opening monolog aired on Monday night.

Waaaaaaay over the line. Needs to issue a formal apology & go on several weeks of UNPAID leave. Else, #FireColbert. https://t.co/CcD09EHtvn — John Skjult (@skjultster) May 2, 2017

Unfunny show has now become a disgusting show. Turning off CBS. #FireColbert — Daniel Doran (@danielktdoran) May 2, 2017

Stephen Colbert’s late night show, which serves as the platform for Colbert to throw controversial and oftentimes childish jokes at Donald Trump, had been the top U.S. late-night program in terms of total viewership for thirteen consecutive weeks by the end of April.

The homophobic line about Donald Trump and Putin is not the first time Stephen Colbert has infuriated viewers to the point that they started demanding CBS to #FireColbert or #CancelColbert.

In 2014, back when Stephen Colbert was hosting The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, the show’s Twitter account wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “I am willing to show Asian community I care by introducing the Ching-Chong Ding-Dong Foundation for Sensitivity to Orientals or Whatever.”

Stephen Colbert’s tweet, which was a reference to Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snider starting a charity to benefit Native Americans, had people up in arms, with many accusing the host of being a racist toward Asians and Asian-Americans.

Monday’s homophobic slur aimed at Donald Trump drew comparisons between Stephen Colbert and his rival late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel.

During his own ABC late night talk show on Monday, Kimmel tearfully delivered a heart-wrenching monolog about his newborn son, Billy, who has a heart defect, and Kimmel’s monolog came in stark contrast to Stephen Colbert’s monolog on his own show.

CBS did not immediately comment on whether or not it’d be willing to #FireColbert or #CancelColbert to prevent people from boycotting the network.

But it’s not all bad news for Stephen Colbert, as his ratings have soared ever since the controversial incident.

Despite #FireColbert uproar, Stephen Colbert has his best ratings since his 2015 premiere https://t.co/qz4n1zDJNe pic.twitter.com/MoCK3PJNvg — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 5, 2017

[Featured Image by Jason DeCrow/AP Images]