Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Discusses Gay Lover Claims, Reveals If He Talked About Suicide Before His Death

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, is opening up about her relationship with the football player in the wake of his shocking suicide, discussing rumors he had a gay lover while in prison and also recalling her final conversation with her late fiance.

Shayanna, who is the mother of Hernandez’s 4-year-old daughter Avielle, got seriously candid about her relationship with Aaron and his death in a new interview with Dr. Phil. She told the doctor and television personality about the final conversation she had with Hernandez and if he discussed feeling suicidal with her.

In a preview of the interview expected to air on May 15 and 16, Hernandez’s fiancee told Dr. Phil that she initially thought the news of Aaron’s suicide was a “hoax” and a cruel trick being played on her. She had no idea the football star was feeling suicidal before he killed himself in prison on April 19.

“Our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts,” said Shayanna of the last time she spoke to Hernandez on Dr. Phil, revealing that the news of Aaron’s suicide had caught her completely off guard. “I thought it was a hoax. That this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.”

Jenkins then went on to add in the interview that she “felt like we were looking so bright” in the days before Aaron committed suicide in prison while serving out his murder conviction. She felt like she and her fiance “were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

Aaron was serving a life sentence after being convicted of the murder of Odon Lloyd, who was the boyfriend of Shayanna’s sister, in 2015. Five days before he committed suicide, CNN reported that he was acquitted of a double murder in a separate case.

It’s thought that Shayanna will discuss more about her relationship with Aaron and his subsequent suicide when her sit-down interview with McGraw airs later this month. Jenkins’ tell-all comes just days after TMZ Sports published the alleged suicide note Hernandez left his fiancee and their daughter before he committed suicide last month.

In the note, Aaron Hernandez told Shayanna that she would be “rich” because it’s possible that the New England Patriots may have to pay Jenkins and their daughter the remainder of his salary in the wake of his death, which is thought to be around $6 million.

“In Aaron’s case, his murder conviction was pending appeal. Therefore, under MA law he died an innocent man,” TMZ Sports reported alongside a copy of Hernandez’s suicide note.

“As a result of dying innocent, the New England Patriots cannot justify firing him and denying him the remainder of his salary so the team may have to pay that money to Aaron’s estate,” continued the outlet, noting that Aaron’s family could receive the pay out while speculating – though it has not been proven – that Hernandez may have committed suicide to allow his fiancee and daughter to get the money.

It’s thought that Hernandez’s fiancee will discuss the accusations when her interview with Dr. Phil airs later this month.

Dr. Phil asks Jenkins, “Did he kill himself so that you could collect $6.5 million?”

Coed.com is also reporting that it’s likely Shayanna will also talk about a report from the Daily Mail that claimed Aaron supposedly had a relationship with a male lover while behind bars.

“The Dr. Phil interview will also reportedly explore the rumor that Hernandez had a ‘purported secret romantic life’ in prison with inmate Kyle Kennedy,” the site claimed of the upcoming sit-down.

[Featured Image by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]