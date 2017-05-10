‘Days Of Our Lives’ Casting Morgan Fairchild As Ava’s Mom

Days Of Our Lives fans have been following the story of Ava’s son Tripp. He knows his father is taking the blame for killing his mother Ava but he can’t figure out who he is covering for. Not to worry though. He has help coming very soon that can help him get things sorted out. Days Of Our Lives spoilers will follow. Don’t continue to read if you don’t want to know.

According to Soaps.com, Tripp will soon be welcoming Ava’s mother to Salem. The role will be played by soap opera alum Morgan Fairchild. The actress will be joining the set of Days Of Our Lives next month, according to a representative of the long-running soap opera. And she will be in Salem for a while, not just a cameo appearance.

The list of possible actresses for the role on Days Of Our Lives was finally narrowed down to only Morgan Fairchild and Donna Mills. In the end, casting went with the Morgan Fairchild as the newest resident of Salem. Social media posts indicate that fans approve of the decision. There are many references to what a great villain Fairchild is known to play.

As Days Of Our Lives fans know, Tripp wants more information on his mother’s murder and he doesn’t believe Steve and Kayla are being truthful. His instincts are right on target. Steve is covering for his son Joey who is the real killer. He insists to Tripp that he is the killer but was ordered to execute her by the ISA. We have heard Tripp tell his uncle he thinks Steve is covering for Kayla.

Of course, Tripp has taken on a new roommate that holds some answers. Jade isn’t known for being loyal and the Johnson family knows this. With her having already made a slip of the tongue about Steve covering for someone he cares about, Days Of Our Lives fans are waiting for the big bombshell hint to drop from her. She is very bitter after the break up with Joey and will be even more so as Kayla puts a stop to the money they have been providing to help her.

Morgan Fairchild is a seasoned actress that is known for playing wonderful characters in various soaps and primetime TV. With the level of grace and style she brings to the stage, Days Of Our Lives fans are in for a treat. To see her team up with her grandson to unravel the sordid details of Ava’s murder as the two get to know each other will bring many twists and turns. Days Of Our Lives fans know that Ava’s father despised Steve (aka “Patch” to Ava). Chances are very good that Fairchild’s character will hold the same sentiment for him. There are sure to be some heated moments between the two sides as Tripp and his grandmother dig for the truth.

There is no word yet on exactly how long Days Of Our Lives will be seeing Morgan Fairchild on the show. Of course, as information comes out you can find the latest updates here at Inquisitr. Make sure to check back for all the latest spoilers and news from Days Of Our Lives.

What do you think of Morgan Fairchild coming to Salem? Were you hoping for Donna Mills? Do you think Tripp and Fairchild will be able to get to the bottom of the Days Of Our Lives secret around Ava’s murder? Will it all be too much for Tripp to be able to maintain a relationship with his father? Tell us what you think in the comments.

